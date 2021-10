CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting a woman because of her race on Sunday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. At about 1:30 p.m., a deputy parked near 82nd Drive and Luther Road and saw a 21-year-old woman in the middle of the southbound lane near a bus stop. The deputy realized that the woman was trying to get away from a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Raymond A. Buffalo-Keys, who was repeatedly punching her in the face and head. While trying to get away, the woman was in danger of getting hit by a car.

