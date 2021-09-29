CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star David Henrie turns to directing in 'This Is The Year'

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNC3s_0cBhm5vF00

HOLLYWOOD -- David Henrie made a name for himself as one of the stars of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." Now he's making a name for himself as a feature film director and his actor-producer brother is part of his team.

Their new movie is called "This Is The Year." It's a coming-of-age road trip comedy about life, love and friendship.

The director, head writer and co-star knew just how he wanted to tell it.

"I was hoping to bring an 80s, John Hughes-esque warmth to this film, so it feels 'feel good.' Right now, times are crazy," Henrie said. "I think we all want to feel good, so I wanted to do things in the camera to create that John Hughes feel, heighten reality, put yourself in the eyes of the main character."

That character is played by David's younger brother, who is also one of the movie's producers.

"There were definitely times where he's, like, 'Lorenzo, you've got to do it this way.' And I'm like, 'I did it that way! What are you talking about?'"

Lorenzo James Henrie called it "fun banter" that brought the set together. "I think everyone had fun watching that," he said.

Both brothers hope you'll have fun watching some of those awkward high school moments, like trying to ask your dream girl to the dance.

"I think, right now, there are so few pieces of content that a parent and a tween or teen can sit down and watch together, and you don't feel like you have to cover the kids' eyes," said the elder Henrie. He believes "This Is The Year" works for that audience.

As a kid, David made short films for fun. Now he sees making movies as his future. He looks up to filmmakers who've done what he aspires to do. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are two examples of that.

"Two of the biggest inspirations in my life," said David. "I hope to make feel good movies like they did and movies that really hit the emotions."

"This Is The Year" is now in theatres and on-demand.

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Stephen David Brooks To Direct“MEET THE PUMPS” To Be Composed And Produced By Linda Perry

Stephen David Brooks will direct, Meet the Pumps, a gritty tale of music and excess from an original script he co-wrote with Mike “in Tokyo” Rogers. Legendary music producer, singer, songwriter and composer Linda Perry has joined as the Composer and Music Supervisor. Brooks and Rogers will also produce the film with Lara Rosenstock and Perry serving as executive producers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Deadline

Finn Jones & Jessica McNamee To Star In Blumhouse’s Latest Epix TV Movie ‘The Visitor’

EXCLUSIVE: Epix and Blumhouse TV have set their next small-screen feature – The Visitor starring Finn Jones and Jessica McNamee. The film, which is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, is the latest TV movie as part of the two companies’ deal to produce eight standalone films. Dickinson and Awake star Jones and Battle of the Sexes and Mortal Kombat star McNamee lead the cast of the psychological horror-thriller. After a series of tragedies including the death of his father-in-law, Robert and his wife Maia leave their home in London to move back to her...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo James Henrie
Person
George Lucas
Person
David Henrie
Person
Steven Spielberg
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff With Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney+

Marvel may not be done with the world of WandaVision yet. A spinoff of the Disney+ series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, is in the early stages of development at the streamer. Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision head writer who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will write the script. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in what at first seems like an idyllic family comedy set in suburban New Jersey. Hahn plays their nosy neighbor Agnes — who’s later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards Of Waverly Place#Friendship#Waverly Place#Disney Channel
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they're extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host's SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Shocking Stories Of Hollywood Stage Parents Who Exploited Their Own Kids

From the greediness of Britney Spears' dad to the chemical castration of Michael Jackson, these nine true stories of stage parents will leave you revolted. Whether fame-hungry themselves or eager to defraud their children, the worst stage mothers and celebrity parents all had something in common: exploiting their kids for their own profit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy