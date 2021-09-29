CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Netflix Acquires Oxenfree Developer Night School Studio; Rolls Out Mobile Games to Italy and Spain

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, while their mobile games have become available in Italy and Spain. As previously reported, Mike Verdu joined Netflix as their Vice President of Game Development in July. He is the former Facebook VP of AR/VR content, Electronic Arts SVP of EA Mobile, Zynga Chief Creative Officer, Co-President of Games, and more gaming related pedigree.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Night School Studio#Oxenfree#Rolls Out Mobile Games#Game Development#Facebook Vp#Ar Vr#Electronic Arts Svp#Ea Mobile#Bloomberg#Apple Arcade#Polish#Vgc#Shooting Hoops
ComicBook

Netflix Acquires First Video Game Studio

Netflix has furthered its venture into gaming by acquiring the streaming company's first video game studio. Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP of Game Development, announced on Tuesday that the company had acquired Night School Studio, the creators of games such as Oxenfree and its Oxenfree II sequel. It doesn't sound like this will be the last acquisition either with Verdu saying Netflix plans to keep working with developers to deliver exclusive games to subscribers.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Netflix rolls out mobile games to users in select European markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Netflix on Tuesday rolled out five mobile gaming titles to its subscribers in select European markets, as part of its efforts to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the booming video-streaming space. The company has introduced “Stranger Things: 1984”, “Stranger Things 3: The Game”, “Card...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Netflix launches new mobile games in Poland, Italy and Spain as a members-only perk

Similarly, the new titles will be made available using the same model. Through a new “Games” tab inside the Netflix app, members will be directed to the games’ listings on the Google Play Store for their region. Here, they’ll download and install the game as they would any other app. But when it comes time to log in, they’ll need their Netflix credentials to begin playing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
laptopmag.com

Netflix launches mobile gaming platform — acquires first game studio

Netflix's expansion into mobile gaming is kicking off with the launch of five titles in its new "Game" tab and buying its first gaming studio, Night School Studio — the team behind the supernatural mystery adventure Oxenfree. The first mobile games are currently exclusively available to Netflix subscribers in Europe,...
TV SHOWS
nichegamer.com

Sega Announces “Choose Your Ending” Smartphone RPG Sin Chronicle

Sega has officially announced Sin Chronicle, their new smartphone RPG announced last month ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2021. Sin Chronicle is a “choose your ending” smartphone RPG coming to both iOS and Android on December 15 in Japan. Pre-registration is also now available via the iOS App Store and the Android Google Play store.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Potato Flowers in Full Bloom Launches in 2022 for PC and Switch

Publisher Playism and developer Healers Only Live Twice developer Pon Pon Games have announced Potato Flowers in Full Bloom launches in 2022 for PC (via Steam) and Switch. While Potato Flowers in Full Bloom launches in 2022, the game will support English, Japanese, and Chinese languages – news confirmed at Tokyo Game Show 2021. A playable demo is also available until October 7.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Timothy and the Tower of Mu Launches in 2022 for PC

Playism has announced Kibou Entertainment-developed retro 2D action game Timothy and the Tower of Mu launches in 2022 for PC via Steam. While Timothy and the Tower of Mu launches in 2022, the game is published by Playism, and will include English, Japanese, and Chinese languages – news confirmed at Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Presales Outpacing ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ On Fandango, Bound To Be Best For Bond

After an 18-month release date delay due to the pandemic, the anticipation for MGM/EON/United Artist Releasing’s 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is no doubt huge: Fandango is reporting that the advance ticket sales for Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 are already outstripping Universal’s F9 and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s on target to become the online ticket seller’s best ever for a Bond movie. Fandango reports that already hundreds of showtimes are sold out across the U.S. with theater owners adding new showtimes to meet fan demand. No Time to Die is the first Bond movie to be shot...
MOVIES
nichegamer.com

Mario Party Superstars Overview Trailer

Nintendo has shared a Mario Party Superstars overview trailer, giving a closer look at the upcoming party game’s digital boards and mini-games. Here’s the new Mario Party Superstars overview trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game, via Nintendo:. A Superstar collection of classic Nintendo 64™ boards. Calling all Superstars! Mario...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metallic Child Review

Metallic Child is a rogue-lite action-adventure game developed by Studio HG and published by Crest. Players find themselves controlling the likes of Rona, a titular metallic child. Due to an uprising aboard Rona’s ship, both she and the ship are crippled. Rona must rely on you to take control of...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Echoes of Mana Launches in Spring 2022

Publisher Square Enix and developer WFS have announced Echoes of Mana launches in spring 2022 worldwide. The June-announced crossover Mana series RPG Echoes of Mana launches in spring 2022 for both iOS and Android devices. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Game Overview. An all-star game...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn Announced for PC, Switch, and PS4

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn is coming to Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on February 25, 2022 in North America. The game was previously leaked via a rating for its official name.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Launches December 23 in Japan

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires launches December 23 in Japan, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced at Tokyo Games Show 2021. When Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Launches December 23, it will be available across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. A price point is set at 7,480 yen.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Update Launches October 13, Razer Partnership Announced

Developer miHoYo has announced the Genshin Impact 2.2 update launches October 13, news confirmed at Tokyo Games Show 2021. Alongside the news that the Genshin Impact 2.2 update launches October 13 is that miHoYo is partnering with Razer to produce Genshin Impact-emblazoned hardware. Here’s a rundown on the new update,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy