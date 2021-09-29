Netflix Acquires Oxenfree Developer Night School Studio; Rolls Out Mobile Games to Italy and Spain
Netflix has acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, while their mobile games have become available in Italy and Spain. As previously reported, Mike Verdu joined Netflix as their Vice President of Game Development in July. He is the former Facebook VP of AR/VR content, Electronic Arts SVP of EA Mobile, Zynga Chief Creative Officer, Co-President of Games, and more gaming related pedigree.nichegamer.com
