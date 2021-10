After a harsh summer for many countries in the Northern Hemisphere, pressure continues to increase by governments, regulators, and investors on curbing emissions and working to reduce the effects of climate change. Major businesses and financial institutions are moving away from high carbon footprint industries and investments, but there is an increasing push from sustainability advocates and the financial sector to push for change from within and engage with companies on their ESG practices, reports Popular Science.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO