CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Niche Spotlight – Steel Assault

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Niche Spotlight is Steel Assault, a retro-inspired 2D action-platformer by Zenovia Interactive and Tribute Games. You play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance fighter in a post-apocalyptic America ruled by an evil dictator. Take your revenge by fighting General Pierce’s legions of soldiers, armed with ancient and forbidden weapons from before the apocalypse. Master a simple but fast and fluid combat and movement system, based around smart usage of your own personal zipline launcher.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
godisageek.com

Steel Assault review

I won’t beat around the bush – as far as future-retro modern titles go, Steel Assault is an absolute banger. Raised as I was on the games that clearly inspired it, this long-in-gestation Kickstarter labour of love grabbed me the instant I fired it up, and didn’t let me out of its grip for the next several hours of hardcore run and gun action.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Steel Assault launch trailer

Publisher Tribute Games and developer Zenovia Interactive have gone live with a launch trailer for Steel Assault, their new 2D action platformer. The title just made it to Switch today. For more on Steel Assault, check out the following overview:. You are Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Check out twelve minutes of action-packed Steel Assault gameplay

Steel Assault, an enticing action-platformer from developer Zenovia and publisher Tribute Games, just came out on Switch yesterday, so we can now get a good look at gameplay and see the game in action. Check out the video below for twelve minutes of gameplay, courtesy of Nindie Spotlight. Watching this...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Steel Assault Is Out Now on PC and the Nintendo Switch

Steel Assault is a retro-inspired 2D action platformer and it is available now. In Steel Assault, you play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge mission against the dictator who lords over the ashes. You’ll punch enemies and zipline your way out of danger in a post-apocalyptic America beautifully rendered in 16-bit-style graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Resistance#Tribute Games#Zenovia Interactive#Mac#Nintendo Switch#Crt
nichegamer.com

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gameplay Reveal

Frontier Foundry have released the first gameplay trailer for Complex Games‘ Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. The upcoming tactical RPG places players in control of a strike team of Grey Knights, attempting to halt the spread of a Chaos plague called The Bloom before it rots the entire galaxy. Players will travel from planet to planet, purging Chaos cultists, Death Guard Heretic Astartes, and Nurgle daemons; all of which will gradually mutate and acquire disgusting new abilities as The Bloom spreads.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Echoes of Mana Launches in Spring 2022

Publisher Square Enix and developer WFS have announced Echoes of Mana launches in spring 2022 worldwide. The June-announced crossover Mana series RPG Echoes of Mana launches in spring 2022 for both iOS and Android devices. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Game Overview. An all-star game...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Tokyo Game Show 2021 Trailer

Koei Tecmo has shared a new Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Tokyo Game Show 2021 trailer, showing off more of the upcoming remastered port. The new trailer gives a more in-depth look at the horror game’s core gameplay mechanics, as well as another look at the strange events happening around Mt. Hikami.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Haven’s Free Sweet Little Things Update Now Live

The Game Bakers have released the Sweet Little Things update for their co-op RPG, Haven. As previously reported, the game is a love story of Yu and Kay, a couple stranded on a remote and forgotten planet. The pair must work together to survive, even as it strains their relationship. The main characters gather energy to use in combat and gliding. The game was developed with co-op in mind, but can be played solo as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nichegamer.com

Square Enix Announce Dungeon Encounters at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Square Enix have announced Dungeon Encounters at the Tokyo Game Show 2021; from the key development team behind Final Fantasy. Dungeon Encounters launches October 14th on Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch. Inspired by classic pen and paper tabletop games, players must chart every square of the depths of...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

New Layers of Fear Game Teased

Bloober Team have teased a new game in the Layers of Fear horror game series, with a trailer suggesting links to the first game. The original Layers of Fear saw players control an artist struggle to finish their magnum opus; the Masterpiece of Fear. Each time he tries to bring brush to canvas, he is assaulted by strange visions, and terrifying scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metallic Child Review

Metallic Child is a rogue-lite action-adventure game developed by Studio HG and published by Crest. Players find themselves controlling the likes of Rona, a titular metallic child. Due to an uprising aboard Rona’s ship, both she and the ship are crippled. Rona must rely on you to take control of...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metroid Dread Leaks Three Days Ahead of Launch

Nintendo‘s upcoming has leaked onto the internet, three days ahead of launch. As previously reported, this first new Metroid game in 19 years continues the story after Metroid: Fusion. Investigate planet ZDR, and fend off the DNA-extracting E.M.M.I. who will relentlessly pursue you. Use your new parkour and slide abilities to evade them at every turn, learn what twisted these research machines, and finish the Metroid saga.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Triangle Strategy Tokyo Game Show 2021 Gameplay; Nintendo Announces Demo Feedback Changes

Square Enix have revealed a new trailer for Triangle Strategy at Tokyo Game Show 2021, along with how demo feedback has changed it. As previously reported, the game uses the “HD 2D” graphical style seen in Octopath Traveller. As three nations went to war over salt and iron; the decade old truce threatens to be broken by intrigue, and all-out war arising again. Players must make difficult choices, which will declare their convictions; morality, liberty, or utility. This affects the story and who will join you.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn Announced for PC, Switch, and PS4

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn is coming to Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on February 25, 2022 in North America. The game was previously leaked via a rating for its official name.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

A Boy and His Blob is Coming to Switch

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced A Boy and His Blob is coming to Switch this year. A Boy and His Blob is coming to Switch sometime in fall 2021, via the eShop. A Boy and His Blob was originally release for the Wii back in 2009, followed...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Review

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the latest game to take Paizo’s multi-book “Adventure Paths” to the video game format. These adventure paths take a player from level 1 all the way to 20, and are a complete campaign following a character’s journey from beginning to end. So it makes sense they’d become the the latest focus of the isometric RPG genre.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Warriors of the Nile 2 Announced at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Gamera Game have released a new trailer for Stove Studio’s upcoming tactical roguelite, Warriors of the Nile 2, at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Create a team of warriors blessed by the Egyptian gods as they battle their way through the invading Roman legions. Upgrade your capital, enhance your skills and abilities by finding stone tablets, and unleash the power of the gods at key moments to turn the tide of battle.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier TGS 2021 Gameplay Shows Jobs in Action

Square Enix have revealed more gameplay for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier at Tokyo Game Show 2021, showing the various Jobs in action. As previously reported, the game was revealed to be a mobile battle royale game set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VII; with players being candidates for SOLDIER. The new trailer showcases the origins of Project 0; the beginnings of the SOLDIER project.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Nippon Ichi Software Announces Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi for Switch and PS4

Nippon Ichi Software has announced food-themed dungeon crawling survival SRPG Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi for Switch and PS4. Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi is launching for both Switch and PS4 on January 27, 2022 in Japan – news confirmed at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Dusk Diver 2 Debut Trailer and First Details

Publisher Justdan International and developer Wanin Games have shared the Dusk Diver 2 debut trailer, first details, and more at Tokyo Game Show 2021. The new trailer, gameplay, and details go more in depth with the July-announced anime-themed brawling game sequel. Here’s the Dusk Diver 2 debut trailer and gameplay:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy