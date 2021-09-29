Niche Spotlight – Steel Assault
Today’s Niche Spotlight is Steel Assault, a retro-inspired 2D action-platformer by Zenovia Interactive and Tribute Games. You play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance fighter in a post-apocalyptic America ruled by an evil dictator. Take your revenge by fighting General Pierce’s legions of soldiers, armed with ancient and forbidden weapons from before the apocalypse. Master a simple but fast and fluid combat and movement system, based around smart usage of your own personal zipline launcher.nichegamer.com
