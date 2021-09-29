ClimeCo Announces Addition of Karin Corfee to Board of Directors

Fairview Heights-based IMPACT Strategies has announced the promotion of three staff members and the addition of two others. Frank Malone, left, has been promoted from superintendent to general superintendent. In his new position, Malone will be responsible for safety, field personnel, project execution, quality control, and equipment. Malone has 20 plus years of experience in construction and field operations. In his five years at IMPACT Strategies, he has worked on a variety of local projects including Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville and Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, Mo.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO