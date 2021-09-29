ClimeCo Announces Addition of Karin Corfee to Board of Directors
BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- ClimeCo is excited to welcome Karin Corfee to our Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. In addition to ClimeCo, Corfee serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services.www.theprogressnews.com
