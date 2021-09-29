CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Students approved for free or reduced priced meals during 2020-2021 school year can apply for one-time $375 Summer P-EBT benefit

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, MO –Today, Missouri families who had a student approved for free or reduced priced meals during the previous 2020-2021 school year can apply for a one-time Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) benefit of $375 for that child. Congress extended P-EBT to cover the summer following the school year during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The completed and signed Summer P-EBT application (aplicación en Español) must be submitted by October 8, 2021. Completed applications can be sent by email to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov or by mail to:

