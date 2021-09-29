CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A German-Iranian professor at a Norwegian technical university has been charged with violating sanctions on Iran by inviting four guest researchers from the Islamic Republic and giving them access to a laboratory. A Norwegian prosecutor said Wednesday the visiting researchers had access to knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that during the period February 2018 to 2019 the professor, who was not identified, invited four Iranian researchers to NTNU university in Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third largest city. The duration of the guests’ stay varied.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Republic#The Professor#Ap#German#Norwegian#Nrk#Iranian#Ntnu University#Scandinavian
houstonmirror.com

Iran and Venezuela strike oil swap deal in the face of US sanctions

Iran and Venezuela have struck a deal to swap heavy Venezuelan crude for Iranian condensate, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the deal. According to these sources, the swaps are set to begin this week and last for six months, although they could be extended. The imports of Iranian superlight crude will help Venezuela revive its falling oil exports amid US sanctions that, among other problems, have cut off the country's access to the light oil that is used to blend with its superheavy to make it exportable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
KEYT

Russia to host Taliban, other Afghan parties for talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is set to host the Taliban and other Afghan factions for talks later this month, in a move that reflects Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, said there will be a meeting of the so-called “Moscow format” talks involving the Taliban and various other Afghan parties in Moscow on Oct. 20. He didn’t say who would represent the Taliban in the talks. Speaking Thursday in remarks carried by Russian news agencies, Kabulov also said that diplomats from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will also hold talks on Afghanistan this month.
POLITICS
KEYT

Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Thursday that authorities won’t give the shot to males under age 30. They will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine instead. The government agency said it found that young men and boys were at a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis. The move by Finland followed similar decisions by Sweden, Denmark and Norway on Wednesday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. He had earlier said that talks so far with the kingdom had gone a “good distance.” He declined to offer details, saying only that the two sides have reached “specific results and understandings” that would be announced at the right time. “We are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia’s rising young communists pose an unexpected new threat to Putin’s grip

MOSCOW — A candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's parliamentary elections, Mikhail Lobanov, went overnight from being an obscure university math lecturer to being the new face of a rising threat to the Kremlin. He nearly derailed a high-profile, pro-Putin candidate in southwest Moscow in last month’s voting. Then...
POLITICS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Dev Virgil Griffith Pleads Guilty on North Korea Sanctions Charge

Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith has today pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy in an agreement with federal prosecutors. His trial was to begin today in New York. Griffith was arrested in November 2019 after traveling to the North Korean capital Pyongyang and giving a talk at a blockchain conference there. Facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison over conspiracy to violate the Emergency Economy Powers Act, Griffith reportedly took a plea deal that would see him face a maximum of six and a half years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

ETH developer pleads guilty for conspiracy to violate sanctions laws

Ethereum (ETH) developer Virgil Griffith has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he conspired with North Korea to violate United States sanctions law. On Monday, Griffith pleaded guilty in New York to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which forbids U.S. citizens from exporting technology and intellectual property to communist countries. As part of the plea deal, Griffith could face up to six-and-a-half years in prison. Formal sentencing is expected to commence in January 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy