CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Police offer $25K rewards in 2 unsolved killings

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department is now offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to arrests in two unsolved killings. Twenty-seven-year-old April Sorenson was found murdered in her home on April 17th, 2007 after firefighters arrived to put out a fire allegedly set by her killer. The other death involves 41-year-old Robert Volgmann – who was discovered dead in his apartment last April. Police believe Volgmann was assaulted several days earlier.

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsolved#Crimestoppers

Comments / 0

Community Policy