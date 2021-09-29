CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernst Asks Questions About Afghan Withdrawal

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Republican Joni Ernst is among the U-S Senators who raised questions during a hearing about the U-S withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ernst told top U-S commanders the withdrawal timeline had little regard for American lives. Ernst asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin if he had expressed concerns to President Biden about shifting from a military to a diplomatic mission for evacuating Americans and Afghans who had been allies over the past two decades of war.

