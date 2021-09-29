CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDPH: Workers in Adult and Senior Care Facilities and Employees Providing In-home Direct Care Must Be Fully Vaccinated by November 30

Cover picture for the articleTo provide additional protections against COVID-19 for vulnerable individuals across the state, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued a public health order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings. The order applies to all adult and senior care facilities, certain persons who provide In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), certified home care aides, and Waiver Personal Care Services (WPCS) providers, hospice workers who provide services in the home or a licensed facility, and all employees, as well as service provider workers, who provide services through the state’s regional centers that serve individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

