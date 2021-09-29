CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Axios Pro Rata

By Dan Primack
Axios
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of OZY Media's earliest investors has surrendered its shares in the beleaguered company, Axios has learned. Driving the news: SV Angel, led by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist Ron Conway, informed OZY yesterday that it no longer wants the stock it acquired back in 2012, per multiple sources. Conway declined comment.

Axios

Exclusive: Ozy Media's deepening crisis

Ozy Media might have a securities fraud situation that has nothing to do with its infamous conference call. Driving the news: Axios has learned that Ozy this year solicited prospective investors by saying Google Ventures has agreed to lead a new funding round, but three sources close to GV say that no such offer was made.
Axios

Axios Markets

📉 Stat of the day: Facebook’s net favorability in the U.S. has collapsed by half since Morning Consult began tracking it in 2016. 🤔. 🚨Situational Awareness: The September jobs numbers are due out this morning at 8:30 ET. All eyes will be on the report after the August figures showed a sharp slowdown in job gains.
Axios

Axios Closer

1 big thing: When airline pandemic pain might slow. 2022 could bring a milestone for the airline sector: profit — at least in North America, new closely watched estimates show. Globally, the industry will still lose billions of dollars. But its top lobbying group says further loosening of travel restrictions...
Axios

Axios Capital

Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up. Why it...
Axios

Axios Future

Tech companies dream of creating a virtual reality metaverse, but the current best use of VR is something far more quotidian: job training. The big picture: VR offers everyone from NFL quarterbacks to Walmart sales associates a relatively inexpensive, scalable way to practice their job skills within a programmable virtual space.
Axios

Axios Media Trends

Today's Media Trends is 1,485 words, a 6-minute read. Sign up here. Situational awareness: Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said Monday it is acquiring ICM Partners in a deal that marks the biggest combination of talent firms since William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency merged in 2009 to create what is now referred to as WME.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

Broad market downturns are often buying opportunities. Fastly’s edge cloud makes the internet faster and more secure. A major customer recently returned to Fastly's platform. Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones...
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Alphabet stocks rise back above 50-day moving averages

Shares of Microsoft Corp. rose 0.7% and Alphabet Inc.'s stock climbed 1.4% in morning trading Thursday, making then the first of the mega-capitalization technology companies to trade back above their respective 50-day moving averages (DMA). Microsoft's and Alphabet's stocks both first closed below their respective 50-DMAs, which many on Wall Street use as a guide to the short-term trend, on Sept. 28, which was Microsoft's first close below that key technical level since June 3 and Alphabet's first close below it since Jan. 15. Microsoft's 50-DMA currently extends to $294.56 and Alphabet's comes in at $2,784.92, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. stock is 2.5% below its 50-DMA, Amazon.com Inc.'s stock is 1.5% below its 50-DMA and Facebook Inc.'s stock is 6.7% below its 50-DMA. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 , the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also still below their 50-DMAs.
wccftech.com

With Year-to-Date Gains of Over 27 Million Percent Now, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Just Became a Prolific Momentum Engine for Investors

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin (DOGE) spinoff, is attracting renewed attention from investors as the coin continues its inexorable march toward new all-time highs. For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token created by an anonymous individual who is colloquially known as Ryoshi. ERC-20 is a widely used standard that is used to create smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. The coins created by using this standard are stored and sent via Ethereum addresses. Shiba Inu is billed as a competitor to the more popular Dogecoin – a token that was originally created as a joke but has since turned into a major cryptocurrency.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
