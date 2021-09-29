CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylvania Township, OH

Sylvania Township police get grants for targeted enforcement

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y298O_0cBhgrPQ00

The Sylvania Township Police Department has been awarded two grants totaling nearly $30,000 for special enforcement efforts targeting speeders and impaired drivers.

The $15,472.34 grant of federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program will provide for “high visibility enforcement [that] will raise public awareness” and emphasize enforcement of speed limits and proper use of seat belts and child restraints, the police department said. A $13,972.34 grant, meanwhile, comes from the state’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Program.

“Impaired driving and other related crashes constitute a major threat to the safety and well-being of the public,” said Paul Long, the township’s police chief. “Through implementation of this grant, the Sylvania Township Police Department wants to significantly reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage caused by drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

The grant period begins Friday and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Police arrest suspect after trooper shot, injured

FINDLAY — Police on Thursday wrapped up a 14-hour manhunt with the arrest of a suspect accused of causing the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with his own service weapon late Wednesday night. The trooper was seriously injured. Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, was captured about 1:30 p.m....
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Toledo police department honors finest officers, citizens

Gerald Peregoy of Toledo did not hesitate to interfere when he saw a robber threaten a female pharmacy cashier with a revolver that had its hammer pulled back, ready to fire. “I didn’t think — I just reacted,” Mr. Peregoy, 46, said. “It’s not fair when someone sticks a gun into a woman’s face or abuses a woman in any other way.”
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania Township, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Blade

Fight over vaccine mandates continues at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS — The effort continued Thursday to bridge the gap among majority House Republicans over a bill that would greatly expand reasons Ohioans could cite to sidestep coronavirus vaccine mandates. House Bill 435 seeks to find common ground among GOP representatives, some of whom demand strict freedom of choice when...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Chase ends in fatal crash, driver injured

A high-speed chase by police late Tuesday night that resulted in a fatality could have ended even worse. Kathleen Autman said she knew she was lucky to have gone straight to her upstairs bedroom to change after work when — just moments after climbing the stairs — she heard what sounded “like an explosion.”
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Speed Limits
The Blade

Coroner identifies latest homicide victim

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Monday evening in East Toledo. Ryan Zam, who was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died of a gunshot wound to the back and the death is a homicide, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared Tuesday after an autopsy.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Keep the taps flowing

Many low-income, elderly, and disabled Toledoans with past-due water bills have been dreading the day when the city lifts its moratorium on water shutoffs that began during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy