Sylvania Township police get grants for targeted enforcement

The Sylvania Township Police Department has been awarded two grants totaling nearly $30,000 for special enforcement efforts targeting speeders and impaired drivers.

The $15,472.34 grant of federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program will provide for “high visibility enforcement [that] will raise public awareness” and emphasize enforcement of speed limits and proper use of seat belts and child restraints, the police department said. A $13,972.34 grant, meanwhile, comes from the state’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Program.

“Impaired driving and other related crashes constitute a major threat to the safety and well-being of the public,” said Paul Long, the township’s police chief. “Through implementation of this grant, the Sylvania Township Police Department wants to significantly reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage caused by drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

The grant period begins Friday and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.