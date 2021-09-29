CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Maya Cade’s Black Film Archive is just the beginning

By Zeba Blay
theundefeated.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean to make Black film history accessible? This is the question that sent screenwriter and cinema lover Maya Cade on a yearlong quest to create the Black Film Archive, an online resource that provides history and context to over 200 currently streaming Black films made from 1915 to 1979. Launched on Aug. 26, the archive includes blaxploitation classics, silent-era dramas and flashy Hollywood musicals, each presented with descriptions by Cade.

theundefeated.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

Black Widow (2021): A Review of Marvel’s Most Feminist Film

The first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured hyper-sexualized depictions of female characters. Credit director Cate Shortland for moving away from the male-centrism and male gaze of Marvel's past offerings. The big takeaways are that the film presents connections to real-world issues, like child trafficking and patriarchal domination.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Culture#Blackness#The Black Film Archive#Criterion
Paste Magazine

Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for Netflix's Aztec Adventure Maya and the Three

Mexican animator and creator Jorge Gutiérrez is perhaps best known to film fans as the creator of 2014’s underrated The Book of Life, but for several years now he’s been working on a follow-up of grandiose proportions. Now, we finally have a first look at Gutiérrez’s upcoming Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three, a sprawling adventure and swashbuckling combat story not quite like anything we’ve seen on the streamer before. As the official synopsis reads:
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Maya Jane Coles on Her Queer Gothic Assassin Film Noir

She's been a stalwart of the deep house scene for over a decade now, sampled by the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and tapped to remix everyone from Depeche Mode to Ella Fitzgerald. Now, British-Japanese DJ and producer Maya Jane Coles is setting the mood for her forthcoming album, Night Creature, with a two-part short film that's just as danceable as it is deadly.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Maya and the Three brings a fantastical Mesoamerican-inspired adventure to life

Netflix’s upcoming animated event, Maya and the Three, will be an epic adventure in a Mesoamerican-inspired fantasy world. A rebellious warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldaña) embarks on a quest to fulfill a prophecy and partners with three outcasts in order to save the world. The newest trailer introduces the three warriors: Chimi the Skull Warrior (Stephanie Beatriz), Rico the Rooster Wizard (Allen Maldonado), and Picchu the Puma Barbarian (Gabriel Iglesias). Together, Maya and the three warriors must face off against the Gods of the Underworld, who wish to sacrifice Maya. The story will be told in nine chapters. Other featured actors include Diego Luna, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Wyclef Jean, and Rita Moreno.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins Among Honorees for Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Hudson are set to be honored at the 2021 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the November Netflix film Bruised, in which she also stars as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, will receive the career achievement award. She is the first and, so far, only Black woman to win the best actress Oscar. “Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her. She has become the personification of excellence as she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldengatexpress.org

SFSU’s Black Film Club aims to propel Black cinema forward

When Seretse Njemanze and Eric Webb met in an introductory film class at SF State, they bonded over a shared problem: a glaring need for Black representation within the cinema department’s student body and faculty. For the Fall 2021 semester, the School of Cinema has 22 professors. Out of those...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Erik Feig’s Mid-Budget Film Production Shop Picturestart Revs Up After Lockdown Pause

There are infinite anecdotes about what happened to our best-laid plans when the coronavirus hit. But in the context of Hollywood, one must stop and appreciate the unique pain of Erik Feig — a veteran film executive whose rogue production and financing company Picturestart was only months into its infancy when the global shutdown arrived. Funded by a consortium of top private and strategic investors (including Warner Bros., Scholastic and Bron), former Lionsgate Mo­tion Picture Group co-president Feig’s vision was to serve distinct voices with a uniquely pliable infrastructure. A shop that could fully or partially finance and produce indie-to-mid-budget films...
MOVIES
People

The Princess Switch Returns! Netflix to Begin Streaming the Trilogy's Final Film in November

Vanessa Hudgens will have her hands full in the final installment of the Princess Switch trilogy!. Netflix has announced that The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will begin streaming in November. Hudgens, 32, will reprise her roles as three separate characters — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret's cousin Fiona — in the third installment of the Christmas movie franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars: These Women Directors Could Be Standouts This Awards Season

History was made last Oscar season, with two women getting nominated for best director, yet the upcoming awards race doesn’t have the depth of female voices we would hope for following such a banner year — at least in terms of what the Academy typically chooses. But there are strong contenders in the mix. At the top of the list is Jane Campion with her Western drama “The Power of the Dog.” It’s the only film to make stops at each fall festival, yet one of the uncertainties felt by those who love the movie is that it may not translate...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay’s 2021 Gay & Lesbian Film Festival begins Friday

The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival begins Friday. It’s the 32nd annual event and there’s more cause for celebration than ever: After circumstances dictated it go all virtual in 2020, this year’s festival is back at home in the Tampa Theatre, and at Sundial. (There’s still a virtual component, too, for those who’d prefer the stay-at-home route).
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy