Maya Cade’s Black Film Archive is just the beginning
What does it mean to make Black film history accessible? This is the question that sent screenwriter and cinema lover Maya Cade on a yearlong quest to create the Black Film Archive, an online resource that provides history and context to over 200 currently streaming Black films made from 1915 to 1979. Launched on Aug. 26, the archive includes blaxploitation classics, silent-era dramas and flashy Hollywood musicals, each presented with descriptions by Cade.theundefeated.com
