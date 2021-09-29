The R. Kelly verdict leaves unhealed wounds
It was always going to be hard to predict the reaction. Even if it was decades in the making. The verdict in R. Kelly’s five-week trial came down Monday in a New York courtroom. A jury of seven men and four women read Kelly his fate. He was expeditiously convicted on all counts, including sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery and sex trafficking. He faces 10 years to life in prison — with another federal case in Illinois looming and a state case in Minnesota on charges of prostitution with a minor.theundefeated.com
