Ohio EPA Launches GIS Mapping Tool for Property Revitalization/Voluntary Action Program
Ohio EPA is announcing the launch of an online GIS mapping tool the public can use to track and research properties that have completed investigation/remediation work under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program (VAP). The sites detailed on this application have been granted a Covenant Not to Sue (CNS) by the Agency, which protects the property owner or operator and future owners from legal responsibility to the State of Ohio for further environmental investigation and remediation relating to known releases.www.themountvernongrapevine.com
