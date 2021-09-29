Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?
Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.kissbinghamton.com
