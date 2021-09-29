Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

People are beginning to wonder if they're still protected by the COVID-19 vaccine they got in the spring, because the record card they received then says it has expired. Not to worry, says Dr. Kent Hall, the Mohawk Valley Health System Chief Physician Executive. Hall says that when vaccines were give out in the spring, we only knew at the time that the inoculation would protect from the virus for at least 6-months. So, cards were given a 6-month expiration date, based on the date you received the shot. Now that there's been more time to study the effects of the vaccine, we now believe the shot remains protective for at least one year. He said that if people with these expiration dates re-register their vaccination at New York State's Excelsior Pass website, the expiration date will be extended for a full year.

ROME, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO