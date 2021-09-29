Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology. DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.

