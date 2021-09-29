CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super to assess whether a merger of Two Degrees Group Limited ('2degrees') and Orcon Group Limited ('Orcon Group'), can be agreed on satisfactory terms. Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees. Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group Limited ('Vocus Group'), which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021.
BELLEVUE, WA
TravelDailyNews.com

RateTiger and Hotel Intelligence announce integration partnership

PARIS - Leading French booking engine provider, Hotel Intelligence has partnered with distribution technology leader RateTiger by eRevMax to provide integrated solutions to accommodations. Through this partnership, hotels can make real-time rate and availability updates and receive bookings generated in their brand website via Hotel Intelligence Booking Engine, directly into their property management system, through RateTiger channel management interface.
LIFESTYLE
The Press

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology. DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Phaeton, in Partnership with RAW Energy, Announces a New Integrated Energy Supply Enterprise

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Today, Phaeton announces a new integrated energy supply enterprise in partnership with RAW Energy in a private ceremony held in Perth, Western Australia. The two companies combined their technology to create an integrated renewable energy solution for delivering power to communities in need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pressure BioSciences to Update Investors on Recent Accomplishments, Year-End Goals, Plans for Accelerating Revenue Growth, and Path to Profitability in 2022

Company to Present this Week at the Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced that the Company has accepted invitations to present at this week's Benzinga Healthcare and Emerging Growth Small Cap Conferences. These real-time, interactive investor conferences will feature presentations from multiple up-and-coming, innovative, and exciting small cap companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Route1 Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that yesterday it granted an employee 250,000 stock options each with an exercise price of $0.50. The stock options will expire on October 7, 2026 and will vest thirty percent on the first anniversary, thirty percent on the second anniversary and the remainder on the third anniversary.
BUSINESS
floridanewswire.com

Washington Youth Soccer Extends Partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect To Increase Participation With Innovative Technology

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Washington Youth Soccer (WYS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in Washington state, has announced a five-year extension of its long-standing partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect powered by Stack Sports. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with U.S. Soccer Connect...
WASHINGTON STATE
martechseries.com

GuardianLink Announces Technology Partnership with Polygon

GuardianLink partners with Polygon in order to accelerate technological stability. GuardianLink, a No-Code NTF platform to create and launch curated NFTs, announces technology partnership with Polygon, Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchain networks, to enhance the efficiency and hyper-real norms of the NFT sphere at a global scale. This partnership is bound to accelerate both the present and future prominence of the NFT ecosystem.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SAFETREES Soon to Launch A Disruptive Tree Verification Tool Experiencing Explosive Growth Amid the Release of TreesApp

SAFETREES, a decentralised eco-friendly project that allows holders to earn passive rewards while helping the environment, will soon launch TreesApp in the coming weeks. SAFETREES are currently operating in the Binance Smart Chain, and their main product is the tree data collector, the TreesApp. Everyone who uses TreesApp will be making a meaningful impact as the world deals with the need for reforestation as one way to combat climate change and continuous carbon offset.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Twinings and Ovaltine enters into strategic partnership with Nihilent for Digital Centre in India

London [UK]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/ATK): TwiningsOvo, market leaders in Specialty Tea, Green Tea, and Infusions, have entered into a strategic partnership with Nihilent - a global consulting and change management company that uses a human-centered approach to problem-solving. Nihilent will play a critical role in scaling up...
BUSINESS
RiverBender.com

SIUE Secures $500k In NIFA Funding To Advance Data Science And Remote Sensing Training In Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE - As the food and agricultural sector, like many industries, becomes progressively more reliant on data and digital technologies, the development of a highly-trained data-savvy workforce is critical. To meet that need, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to advance data training resources available in Illinois through statewide collaborations. The project, Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
cleveland19.com

Lordstown announces partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with Hon Hai Technology Group to work together on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. “The goal of the partnership is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fortitude Gold Increases Monthly Dividend 14%

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced it has increased its monthly dividend 14% to $0.04 per common share, or $0.48 annually with its October dividend announcement. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
MARKETS

