The 15th round of Parker’s Heritage Collection is here, and for the second time it’s a wheat whiskey, which the series first did in 2014 as a 13 year old. This 2021 release is 11 years old, but it also draws on a trick used for the last two years of the Heritage Collection: heavy char barrels fired to a well-scorched level 5 char. With this heavy char wheat whiskey (51% wheat, 37% corn, and 12% malted barley), a trilogy of sorts, including a heavy char bourbon and rye, has been completed. As is traditional with the Heritage Collection, a portion of proceeds from the whiskey’s sales will be donated to ALS research, from which Parker Beam died several years ago.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO