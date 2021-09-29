CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Ledger enjoying scout role with Leicester

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Leicester City defender Sean St Ledger is enjoying his scouting role with the club. The 36-year-old is a senior scout for City and is also assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland Under-15 national team. "The club have been very good with me and understand the benefits of me...

Sports Illustrated

Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Leicester City v Burnley

Leicester defender Jonny Evans could make his first league start in five months after playing in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win at Millwall on his latest return from a foot problem. Ayoze Perez has completed a three-match domestic suspension. Josh Brownhill should be available for Burnley after missing their Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ryan Bertrand: Leicester suits me

Ryan Bertrand is happy with his months at Leicester City. The fullback joined Leicester on a free transfer from Southampton. He said: "It was the right time for me to come to a club like Leicester, with the vision of where it wants to go, and what it wants to do and achieve. The ethos of the club surrounding the team, it's a connected club, I think the fans and ownership are very aligned with one another, which is always brilliant when you have that.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will select from an unchanged squad. Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton on Monday night. Leicester City pair Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi are both unavailable to face the Eagles. Evans has been struggling with illness...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Why Are Leicester City Struggling This Season?

After consecutive fifth-place finishes and a productive summer of addressing obvious shortcomings, Leicester City were expected to mount another charge for the Champions League in 2021/22. That hasn’t exactly materialised. The Foxes currently sit 13th on the table with 8 points from 7 matches and last in their Europa League group with a point from the first two fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd winger Chong: Solskjaer in contact at Birmingham

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has revealed he has been contacted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Netherlands U21 international is currently on loan at Birmingham City. Asked by MUTV if Solskjaer had been in touch, he replied: "Yeah, it's always nice to hear from him, and that he's watching the games as well. That's good. The coaches and staff are obviously in contact after the games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy vs Spain live stream: How to watch Nations League semi-final online and on TV tonight

Italy take on Spain tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, just over three months after their enthralling encounter in the last four of Euro 2020. European champions Italy prevailed in a tense penalty shootout after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Wembley, with Alvaro Morata cancelling out Federico Chiesa’s opener. Luis Enrique’s side will therefore be out for revenge in the second edition of the Nations League finals, with France and Belgium in action in the other semi-final tomorrow. Italy advanced to the last four after topping Group A - which featured Netherlands, Poland...
SOCCER
5 On Your Side

St. Louis City SC taps former MLS coach for new role

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC has added a former MLS head coach to its staff as it grows its on-field operations. City SC has appointed John Hackworth as its director of coaching. While City SC announced Hackworth’s hiring on Friday, he had previously been linked to the upstart franchise. Sports news website The Athletic in July reported Hackworth was said to be joining City SC.
MLS
The Independent

Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

What the papers sayThomas Tuchel wants to head off Tottenham’s interest in Antonio Rudiger by having Chelsea offer the centre-back a new deal, according to the Express. The paper says the manager is pushing for a better offer to be made to the 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, following the Germany defender’s rejection of the Blues’ first offer.Rudiger’s international team-mate Bernd Leno‘s struggles at Arsenal could reportedly impact upon his future in international football. The 29-year-old has become the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper after the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Daily Star citing Fussball.News as reporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

George Dockrell relishing batting up the order for Ireland

Ireland’s George Dockrell has enjoyed quite the turnaround in 2021 but hopes there are more highs to celebrate at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this month.The 29-year-old will feature in a fifth Twenty20 tournament for his country when the event gets under way on October 17 and their preparations step up a notch on Thursday when they face the UAE in the first of three matches in Dubai over the coming days.Dockrell has enjoyed memorable moments in previous editions, taking three wickets against the West Indies and Netherlands, while he also claimed the prize wicket of Australia opener...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Liverpool post scouts to watch Olympiacos youngster Aguibou Camara

Liverpool are watching Olympiacos youngster Aguibou Camara. Greece's Sportime reports Liverpool are keeping tabs on Olympiacos attacking midfielder Camara. The report states that Liverpool were one of a number of European clubs to send scouts to watch Olympiacos' 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League, during which Camara played the full 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Barcelona whiz Gavi on history-making Spain debut: An honour

Barcelona midfielder Gavi discusses his history making debut with Spain. Gavi became the youngest player to be capped by Spain in Wednesday night's Nations League semifinal victory over Italy in Milan. Afterwards,the 17 year-old midfielder spoke about how he received the news, what his teammates told him and how he...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Leicester concern as Evans ruled out of Northern Ireland clash with Switzerland

Jonny Evans has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland, per Sky Sports. The Leicester City stopper has been suffering with a foot injury. Evans is the seventh player from Ian Baraclough's original 26-man squad for the fixture not to make the trip. The 33-year-old could...
SOCCER

