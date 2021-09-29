CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking photo one year after losing her baby

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 9 days ago

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tx84F_0cBhXODE00

One year after the devastating loss of her son, Jack, Chrissy Teigen is marking the painful anniversary on Instagram. In her post, she shares a previously unseen hospital photo from last year and heartbreaking words about her journey after pregnancy loss.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are parents to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. She honored both kiddos in sweet posts this week for National Sons/Daughters Day—and she also honored their brother, Jack.

"And to the son we almost had," she begins. "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

After experiencing weeks of pregnancy complications, Teigen and Legend lost their son about halfway through her pregnancy. Afterward, she shared heartbreaking photos documenting her experience and later wrote an essay about her grief.

In her anniversary post, Teigen acknowledges that her grief lead her down a path of sobriety and taking better care of herself overall.

"I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle," she concludes in the caption. "They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

She's previously talked about ways she's honored her son's memory—back in May, she mentioned that the new Teigen-Legend family home features an indoor tree dedicated to Jack.

"The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree, and always be a part of us," she said. "Because... he wasn't just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him."

Earlier this month, Teigen reflected on how her postpartum body serves as a constant reminder of her loss.

"It's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time," she wrote. "When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake."

Sending love and healing thoughts to Chrissy Teigen today, and to every mother and family who has experienced the devastating grief of pregnancy loss.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Posts Emotional Tribute to Son She ‘Almost Had’ 1 Year After Pregnancy Loss

Honoring Jack. Chrissy Teigen penned a touching tribute to the son she and John Legend “almost had” on Tuesday, September 28. “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” the Cravings author, 35, captioned a throwback hospital photo via Instagram. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
MadameNoire

Chrissy Teigen Shares Loving Post To The ‘Son She Almost Had’

For National Son Day, many celebrities posted loving tributes to their little boys via social media. For Chrissy Teigen she celebrated her son Miles but also posted about she and John Legend’s son Jack who was born prematurely last year and passed away. National Son Day fell on the week that marked the one year anniversary since she and Legend lost Jack.
CELEBRITIES
laconiadailysun.com

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 10 weeks of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 10 weeks of sobriety. The 35-year-old model has taken to social media to reveal she's achieved a new record for her "sober streak". Chrissy - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - shared a screenshot of a tracking app on her Instagram account and captioned the post: "10 weeks woopwoop!!!! (sic)"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Complications#Mom And Dad
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Chrissy Teigen Snaps Back At Heather McDonald

Chrissy Teigen appeared to tell Heather McDonald to “f*ck off” after the comedian called her a “hypocrite” on a recent Instagram post. On Tuesday (Sept. 28th) the model posted a photo with her eyes closed, writing that she doesn’t “care about curating her Instagram to be perfection.”. McDonald called it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Lashes Out At Heather McDonald After 'Hypocrite' Comment

It seems like Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story on Wednesday saying "f*** off" was aimed at comedian Heather McDonald for calling the model a "hypocrite" on social media. Teigen's Instagram Story began by mentioning her unborn son, Jack's death anniversary. The model wrote: "I didn’t sleep at all last night, as John can attest. I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby," PageSix reported.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Chrissy Teigen Admits To Loving Cheap Sushi

Chrissy Teigen’s fans have always adored her for being relatable and down-to-earth. She loves her fans and she enjoys being transparent with them about her life. On Sunday, Teigen made a shocking confession to fans, proving once again, that not all celebs are obsessed with glitz and glamour. Date Night...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Holds Court Going Business-Casual With Strappy Sandals for Jury Duty

Chrissy Teigen shows how to even make a court of law a runway. The model and chef took to Instagram yesterday, where she displayed her jury duty outfit and also divulged how she took the summons seriously, but unfortunately for Teigen, she wasn’t chosen to sit on the jury. For the look, Teigen wore a slightly oversized ensemble that featured a tan overcoat, beige trousers and a chic black button-up blouse. She accessorized the moment with the Mount bag from Bottega Veneta, which is avaiable for purchase at bottegaveneta.com. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) When it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy