CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Attorney General reviewing Governor Noem’s meeting with daughter

amazingmadison.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement that he had been contacted by legislators and that he will review their concerns. The attorney general is tasked under state law with issuing legal opinions to lawmakers. The governor’s office declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about the meeting.

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotafreepress.com

New Noem Nepotism: Governor Fires Appraisal Chief Who Delayed Daughter’s License, Pays $200K to Shut Her Up

Maybe the Legislature will make its impeachment Special Session a two-fer…. Kassidy Peters is a real estate appraiser. She moved her business from Pierre to Watertown just this summer. But she hit a speed bump on the way to her career in July 2020 when the head of South Dakota’s appraiser certification program, Sherry Bren, denied her application. Fortunately, Kassidy’s mom knew how to smooth out that rough patch.
WATERTOWN, SD
columbusnews-report.com

Attorney General speaks at Farm Bureau annual meeting

With the State offices closed for the past year, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, was reduced to stand-up comedy for his speech Monday night at the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. Schmidt told a story about his experience, at the Yellville Turkey Trot, when the promoters dropped live turkeys out of airplanes after inviting Attorney’s General from the surrounding states including him. …
POLITICS
WCAX

AG to review vaccine protest that delayed NH governor’s meeting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general wants to determine if any individuals violated criminal laws after protesters disrupted an executive council meeting, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it. Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate moved around the room in Manchester on Wednesday, shouting “Shut...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
sdpb.org

Attorney general refers Noem complaints to state board

The state’s top law enforcement official is referring complaints about the governor to a panel of retired judges. The complaints are about a meeting that reportedly involved the governor, her daughter and other state officials. “In response to questions and concerns from a number of legislators and citizens who reached...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#State Law#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

West Virginia governor trapped in malfunctioning elevator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said. The Republican governor was stuck for about 30 minutes after the malfunction as mansion staff, state police and other state government personnel worked to open the elevator, Justice’s office said in a news release.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

‘Consequences’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Warns Of Non-Compliance With Capitol Riot Investigation

(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences. “If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy