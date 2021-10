Attorney General reviewing Governor Noem’s meeting with daughter

(AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement that he had been contacted by legislators and that he will review their concerns. The attorney general is tasked under state law with issuing legal opinions to lawmakers. The governor’s office declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about the meeting.