Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose modestly on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. Stocks rose modestly on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:57 a.m. Eastern....

Gold Losing Sparkle To Strong U.S Dollar, Bitcoin

Gold prices were lower in London on Friday morning, as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. At the time of writing, gold futures were trading about $1,754 per ounce after losing 0.25%. Despite a small advance on Friday, the dollar remained below a one-year high, which is usually inverse to gold prices.
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed as investors waited Friday for U.S. jobs data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back stimulus after legislators in Washington averted a possible government debt default. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and...
Sirius XM stock falls after J.P. Morgan analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shed 2.0% in morning trading Friday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti backed away from his long-time bullish stance on the satellite radio company, citing expectations of slowing auto sales, because of semiconductor shortages, and rising expenditures related to satellite builds. Petti cut his rating to neutral, after being at overweight at least as long as since January 2019, while cutting his stock price target to $7 from $8. Following management comments at recent industry conferences, Petti said he raised his third-quarter self-pay net subscriber additions estimate to 400,000 from 315,000 on record second-quarter trial starts, low churn, rising penetration and higher digital-only subscriptions. However, he trimmed his 2021 self-pay net adds estimate to 1.10 million from 1.15 million and dropped his 2020 estimate to 750,000 from 1.05 million, saying the chip shortage is likely to become "more acute in coming quarters." The stock has lost 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
How to Invest in Penny Stocks in October 2021

What You Need to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks Right Now. Investing in penny stocks in 2021 can be challenging. Without the right tools and strategy, it can be very easy to lose money with penny stocks. However, by understanding how the market functions and how to trade, making money with penny stocks can be much simpler.
Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
