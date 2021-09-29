CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stock futures rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run eases, Dow futures are up 75 points

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield eased, causing investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures bounced back by 0.4%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.

Dow rises 300 points as investors cheer short-term debt ceiling solution

Stocks rallied on Thursday as lawmakers reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short-term, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Stocks hit their highs of the session as Schumer announced on the Senate floor news of the compromise, which will avoid an unprecedented debt default for now.
Stocks End Higher After Debt-Limit Extension Deal

Major U.S. stock indexes ripped higher Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers had reached a deal on a short-term debt-limit extension, which would put off a possible government default for several months. The stock market turned decidedly upward, with everything from shares of technology companies to energy...
Royce Investment Partners: Can Small Caps Regain Leadership?

Are you concerned that the Russell 2000 Index underperformed the large-cap Russell 1000 Index for the second consecutive quarter?. (Trades, Portfolio) We’re not overly concerned. Small caps and large caps have had remarkably similar returns, a gain of 32.5% for small caps and 32.7% for large caps, since February 20, 2020, just before the pandemic-induced down market. So I see large caps’ recent outperformance as more of a catch-up phase after they lagged small caps through the rally that began off the March 2020 lows. It’s also common for small caps to see a short-term pause or pullback within a full cycle. In fact, this last six months reminded us of very similar flat six-month period in the second and third quarter of 2010. That lackluster six months also came on the heels of a robust small cap recovery from a steep decline—in that instance the 2008-09 Financial Crisis—which was followed by a resumption of small cap’s bullish advance. At the end of the day, I’d say that small caps performed about as we expected—maybe even a little better since many intra-cycle corrections have historically fallen in the 10-12% range. I was more surprised by what looked to me like a flight to safety into mega-cap names due to investors’ increased risk aversion and fears that the more sluggish pace of economic growth we saw through the summer would persist.
Stock Futures Waver After Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures edged up after a disappointing monthly employment report showed the economic recovery remains uneven, boosting expectations that Federal Reserve monetary policy may remain supportive for longer. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.1% Friday, after wavering between small gains and losses. The broad index has risen...
Stock futures are little changed ahead of key employment report

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early trading Friday as Wall Street awaits the September jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were also unchanged. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to 1.59%. All...
Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
Treasury Yields Hold Range After Jobs Report

U.S. government bond prices bounced between small gains and losses Friday following a lackluster September jobs report. In recent trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.593%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.591% just before the report was released and 1.570% Thursday. Yields, which rise when bond...
S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
Wall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December....
Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. The stock market was up this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. After reopening following a long holiday in China, Japanese stocks outperformed and China climbed. Following the third day of advances for US markets, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and European futures all fluctuated. The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are concerned about inflation as a result of a worldwide oil shortage, and the US payrolls report on Friday may confirm expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting bond purchases shortly. Global equities are on track to have their best week since early September, boosted by the United States’ decision to avoid an immediate default despite political squabbling over the debt ceiling.
Dow rises while tech stocks under pressure as 10-year Treasury touches 1.60% after September jobs report

U.S. stock indexes are mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with technology stocks under pressure as bond yields rose following a monthly report on the labor market that came in much weaker than expected. But the jobs report seems unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve's plans to announce a reduction of bond purchases as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
