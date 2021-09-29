U.S. stock futures rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run eases, Dow futures are up 75 points

Are you concerned that the Russell 2000 Index underperformed the large-cap Russell 1000 Index for the second consecutive quarter?. (Trades, Portfolio) We’re not overly concerned. Small caps and large caps have had remarkably similar returns, a gain of 32.5% for small caps and 32.7% for large caps, since February 20, 2020, just before the pandemic-induced down market. So I see large caps’ recent outperformance as more of a catch-up phase after they lagged small caps through the rally that began off the March 2020 lows. It’s also common for small caps to see a short-term pause or pullback within a full cycle. In fact, this last six months reminded us of very similar flat six-month period in the second and third quarter of 2010. That lackluster six months also came on the heels of a robust small cap recovery from a steep decline—in that instance the 2008-09 Financial Crisis—which was followed by a resumption of small cap’s bullish advance. At the end of the day, I’d say that small caps performed about as we expected—maybe even a little better since many intra-cycle corrections have historically fallen in the 10-12% range. I was more surprised by what looked to me like a flight to safety into mega-cap names due to investors’ increased risk aversion and fears that the more sluggish pace of economic growth we saw through the summer would persist.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO