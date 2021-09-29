Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Dollar Tree: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
Futures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were inching higher premarket. Microsoft MSFT -3.62% added 0.6%, Google parent Alphabet GOOG -3.76% edged up 0.6%, Apple AAPL -2.38% gained 0.7% and chip maker Nvidia NVDA -4.44% climbed 1.1%.stockxpo.com
