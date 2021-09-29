CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Dollar Tree: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

By James Willhite
stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFutures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were inching higher premarket. Microsoft MSFT -3.62% added 0.6%, Google parent Alphabet GOOG -3.76% edged up 0.6%, Apple AAPL -2.38% gained 0.7% and chip maker Nvidia NVDA -4.44% climbed 1.1%.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

Vertex’s leadership in the billion-dollar cystic fibrosis market is likely to last more than a decade. Teladoc’s revenue continues to climb -- even after soaring last year. Intuitive Surgical’s recent stock split may encourage more investors to flock to this dynamic company. The market slipped last month -- with the...
investing.com

4 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

As supply chain issues and high inflation are expected to keep the stock market volatile, it could be wise to scoop up shares of quality large-cap stocks such as Cisco (CSCO), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), HOYA Corporation (HOCPY), and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) for more stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary ratings system and have solid profitability attributes.The major stock market indexes attempted a comeback yesterday, as Congress appeared to be nearing a deal that would raise the debt ceiling in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. In addition, promising data for Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) oral treatment for COVID-19 has provided further support to the market.
stockxpo.com

Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes wavered after the September jobs report showed a smaller increase in nonfarm payrolls than had been forecast. Here’s what we’re watching in Friday’s trading. Stocks in the crypto world, like bitcoin miner Marathon Digital MARA 0.06% and bitcoin wallet provider Coinbase, COIN -1.04% reversed premarket gains to...
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Bounce Around After Disappointing Employment Report

U.S. stock futures bounced around Friday after the government's much weaker than expected September employment data. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped following the jobs data, trading around 1.56%. The jobs report, which will be key as the Federal Reserve decides whether to slow its massive Covid-era bond-buying program, showed just 194,000 nonfarm payrolls were created in September. The consensus estimate had called for 500,000 additions. (CNBC)
stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. The stock market was up this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. After reopening following a long holiday in China, Japanese stocks outperformed and China climbed. Following the third day of advances for US markets, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and European futures all fluctuated. The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are concerned about inflation as a result of a worldwide oil shortage, and the US payrolls report on Friday may confirm expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting bond purchases shortly. Global equities are on track to have their best week since early September, boosted by the United States’ decision to avoid an immediate default despite political squabbling over the debt ceiling.
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
MarketWatch

Dow struggles for direction with tech stocks under pressure as 10-year Treasury touches 1.60% after September jobs report

U.S. stock indexes are slipping and technology stocks are under pressure as bond yields rise on Friday, following a monthly report on the labor market that came in much weaker than expected, but seems unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve's plans to announce a reduction of bond purchases as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
stockxpo.com

Short Screen Shows Which Stocks to Avoid

In May of 2008, James Montier, a fund manager at GMO LLC, couldn’t find attractive investment opportunities, so he wrote an article about short selling entitled “Joining the Dark Side: Pirates, Spies and Short Sellers.” His research found that the ideal short candidates are companies that have the following three characteristics:
stockxpo.com

Market rally gains steam as Congress makes progress on debt-ceiling deal, Dow now up 500 points

Stocks jumped on Thursday as Congress appeared to near a deal that would raise the debt limit in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 505 points, or 1.4%, helped by gains in Visa, Nike and Home Depot. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%. Thursday’s gains put the major averages in the green for the week.
