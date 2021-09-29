CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Technology Integration: Insights from the HITEC Dallas 2021 CIO Panel

By Robin McLaughlin
Lodging
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second day of HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, two industry leaders were inducted into the Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame: Raman (R.P.) Rama, president and CTO/CIO of Sarona Hotels, Investments & Premier Management Services, and Mark G. Haley, co-founder and partner of Prism Hospitality Consulting, LLC. Frank Wolfe, CEO of HFTP, announced the inductees.

Lodging

HITEC Dallas 2021 Returns In-Person After 25 Months

DALLAS—The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) was back after 25 months off. HITEC Dallas 2021 ran from September 27-30 and was produced by Hospitality Financial Technology Professionals (HFTP). HITEC showcases the industry’s latest innovations and provides an education program for attendees. This year, just over 4,000 attendees participated, with more than 250 exhibiting companies set up in over 60,000 square feet of exhibit space. In addition, HFTP’s Annual Convention was co-located with HITEC with a focus on education sessions that featured finance-related topics.
INDUSTRY
insideradio.com

DAX Integrates Text To Audio Technology Into Platform.

Global, Europe’s largest radio company, has acquired digital audio content start-up Remixd, which converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language. The technology will be added to Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange). DAX and Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Full Circle Insights Gives Integrate the Tools They Need to Defend the Spend

After a year of deploying the Full Circle solution, the Integrate marketing team reports better alignment with finance and sales, plus greater process, and program efficiency. A year ago, the marketing operations team at Integrate, the leader in Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), implemented a comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solution from Full Circle Insights, Inc. Full Circle gives Integrate’s marketing operations team the tools they need to justify marketing spend with data inside the CRM, but even more importantly, their team uses Full Circle to improve alignment and process/investment efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

Four New Technology Trends For Integrators

In-person events are back, and I went to the one of the first in-person pro AV conferences to be held last month: NSCA’s Pivot to Profit. It’s been almost two years since I’ve met any of you in person, so I was vaccinated, masked and ready to talk shop with professionals in the industry I’m tasked with covering.
COMPUTERS
thepaypers.com

Klook to integrate Atome's BNPL technology

Klook and Atome have announced a regional partnership to expand Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment acceptance for travel, attractions, and leisure experiences across Southeast Asia. The partnership will start in Singapore before rolling out to Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines in the coming months. Klook users in these...
CELL PHONES
communitynewspapers.com

MDC names Tanya Acevedo VP for Information Technology, CIO

Tanya Acevedo has been named as Miami Dade College’s (MDC) new Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. With three decades of experience, Acevedo has a proven track record of establishing the technology vision and leading innovative strategies to advance the objectives of large organizations. Most recently, Acevedo...
BUSINESS
Lodging

No Cash, No Problem: Digital Tipping Software youtip at HITEC Dallas 2021

Digital tipping system youtip is a cashless, contactless, and app-less solution that allows guests to tip hotel staff through scanning a QR code that leads to a secure web app. LODGING caught up with Co-Founder and CEO of youtip Doug Miles at HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center to discuss what the company learned since its inception, tipping trends, and the future of digital solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Scott Strickland
mortgageorb.com

DataVerify Integrates with Rocket Companies’ Nexsys Technologies

DataVerify, a provider of data verification, risk mitigation and workflow automation services, has integrated with Rocket Companies’ Nexsys Technologies. DataVerify will directly connect with Nexsys Clear HOI, a tool from Nexsys Technologies that automates the verification of homeowners insurance (HOI) for mortgage lenders. “This integration greatly expands what we can...
ECONOMY
slenterprise.com

DIGITAL SHIFT: Integrating technology and banking solutions to improve your business

A local author recently asked his readers to answer the question, “How would you describe 2020 in just one word?” The responses were mostly expected and all accurate: chaotic, tumultuous, intense and exhausting. One, however, wasn’t as expected: transformative. Considering the adjustments everyone had to make during the pandemic and that many of those adjustments have been permanently integrated into our daily lives, it’s actually a spot-on description of 2020.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Reach3 Insights, Rival Technologies Launch Mobile Messaging-Based Customer Insight Solution

Reach3 Insights, in partnership with Rival Technologies, today launched a consumer insights tool specifically designed to help brands better understand how to retain customers gained during the COVID pandemic. Marketing Technology News: Syte Acquires Top Visual Search Company Slyce to Expand…. “Keep your COVID customers: How Brunswick is leveraging mobile...
INTERNET
talkbusiness.net

Mainstream Technologies partners with Venture Center for cybersecurity panel

Mainstream Technologies will present cybersecurity insights at a Lunch ‘N Learn event to a group of Venture Center entrepreneurs and others interested in B2B cybersecurity on Friday, Oct. 8 at noon. The event coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Mainstream presenters will be Daniel Weatherly, Director of Security Services, and...
BUSINESS
#Tech#Cios#Dallas 2021 Cio Panel#Hitec Dallas 2021#Cto Cio#Sarona Hotels#Llc#Hftp#Wyndham Hotels Resorts#Loews Hotel Co#The Tech Department#Aimbridge Hospitality
TravelDailyNews.com

TraknProtect touts labor-saving technology at HITEC Dallas

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Real-time location technology provider TraknProtect is helping hoteliers operate amid the ongoing labor shortage using its suite of safety and operations tools, all of which will be on display at this year’s HITEC 2021 in Dallas, Texas. TraknProtect’s location-based technology platform uses real-time tracking to more efficiently...
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Exhibitor Update | New Technology

HITEC® Dallas will take place from September 27-30, 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas USA. HITEC® is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology event. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global nonprofit hospitality association that is headquartered in Austin, Texas USA, HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts, and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

Nomadix Helps "Re-Boot" Hospitality at HITEC Dallas

DALLAS - Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it will showcase its portfolio of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies at HITEC Dallas. The company joins partners, customers and industry peers to help "re-boot" hospitality at the conference September 27-30. Hotels are navigating the new reality of guest expectations for high quality service, while struggling with limited staffing and demand for touchless technology. To create comfortable, convenient and safer stays, Nomadix is helping equip properties with innovative products that increase guest satisfaction and loyalty, while alleviating some of the industry's staffing challenges.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Visual Matrix celebrates Hospitality’s Recovery by Showcasing Latest Advances in Hotel PMS Technology at HITEC 2021

RICHARDSON, TX – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, announces its official participation at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Set to exhibit the latest advances in cloud-based PMS technology at Booth #4911, Visual Matrix will provide attendees with the opportunity to participate in the continuation of the company’s “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme, successfully used to boost industry morale and collaboration at events throughout the industry’s recovery.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
martechseries.com

RollWorks’ New Integrated Capabilities Provide Deeper Insights into the Account Buying Journey for the Highest Return on ABM Investment

Journey Stages and Journey Events combine to help go-to-market teams track accounts in their buying journey to turn activities into actionable insights. RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced the availability of Journey Events, and new enhancements to Journey Stages; integrated capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that provide B2B marketing and sales teams insights into how their combined go-to-market activities impact account progression and which activities are most efficient at driving accounts to the next stage in the buying journey.
ECONOMY
utdallas.edu

AI Vehicles Driving Autonomous Technology Research at UT Dallas

Those cute food-delivery robots aren’t the only self-driving vehicles on The University of Texas at Dallas campus. You might also see Voltron, an electric vehicle that looks like a cross between a golf cart and a minibus, cruising around campus this fall. In the Engineering and Computer Science West building,...
RICHARDSON, TX
Lodging

Recovery Ahead: The Lodging Conference Returns in 2021 With a Positive Outlook

Hundreds of hospitality leaders convened from September 27-30, 2021, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa for The Lodging Conference—the conference’s first in-person event in two years, having had to cancel the in-person gathering in 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. In his welcome remarks during the...
BUSINESS

