Technology Integration: Insights from the HITEC Dallas 2021 CIO Panel
On the second day of HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, two industry leaders were inducted into the Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame: Raman (R.P.) Rama, president and CTO/CIO of Sarona Hotels, Investments & Premier Management Services, and Mark G. Haley, co-founder and partner of Prism Hospitality Consulting, LLC. Frank Wolfe, CEO of HFTP, announced the inductees.lodgingmagazine.com
