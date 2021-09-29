Cloud5’s Dave Heckaman on Changes and Challenges Afoot in the Industry
Speaking with LODGING during HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Cloud5 Vice President of Product Development Dave Heckaman reflected on some of the ways the pandemic impacted his company, in particular, and the hospitality industry overall. He also discussed some of the ways technology has evolved in part to meet circumstances few could have imagined at the time of the in-person HITEC Minneapolis 2019 that took place two years ago.lodgingmagazine.com
