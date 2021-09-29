Cloud5’s Dave Heckaman on Changes and Challenges Afoot in the Industry

Many of us have access to benefits that we don’t use as often as we should, like gym memberships or exercise equipment. In fact, Americans spend $397 million on unused gym memberships annually, which means resources are being wasted instead of benefiting consumers. This example of wasted resources is similar to the plethora of untapped data in the pharmaceutical industry. However, in pharma, the current data gap is occurring on a much grander scale. While we understand its value, pharma companies aren’t utilizing existing data to its full potential to gain valuable business insights. Due to slow adoption of technology capable of making sense of mass amounts of unstructured data, pharma companies are experiencing a sweeping information gap. This not only places pharma companies at a disadvantage but the consumer as well.

