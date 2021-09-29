CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Crime Thriller ‘Suspect’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
 8 days ago

A star-studded cast is coming together for a British adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish crime thriller Forhøret. Suspect (working title) will star James Nesbitt (Bloodlands), Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Ben Miller (Bridgerton), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Niamh Algar (Deceit), Antonia Thomas (Small Axe), and Imogen King (Clique).

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Courier

Ralph Ineson loved working with Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Ralph Ineson couldn't wait to work with Richard E. Grant in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'. The 'Game of Thrones' actor stars in the movie based on the stage musical of the same name as Wayne New – the homophobic father of the main character Jamie New – and relished working with the 'Withnail and I' star, who features as drag queen Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Poldark' alum Aidan Turner to star in ITV thriller 'The Suspect'

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Poldark and The Hobbit alum Aidan Turner has signed on to star in ITV's five-part, psychological thriller, The Suspect. "I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O'Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side," Turner said in a press release Monday.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Mischa Barton To Star In Crime Thriller INVITATION TO A MURDER

I’ve received this press release about ACE Entertainment announcing Mischa Barton to star in “Invitation to a Murder,” with principal photography commencing next month. ACE will launch Worldwide Sales at the upcoming AFM and Grindstone Entertainment Group (in partnership with Lionsgate) will distribute the film domestically. Check out further details here below!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
Person
Anne Marie Duff
Person
James Nesbitt
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
Ed King
Person
Sacha Dhawan
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Antonia Thomas
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Frankfort Times

Hank Azaria to star in thriller Out of the Blue

Hank Azaria has boarded the cast of the thriller 'Out of the Blue'. The 57-year-old actor will feature in Neil LaBute's upcoming film, which will also star Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson and is set to wrap principal photography in Rhode Island.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Crime Thriller Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Michael Mann knows a thing or two about an intense crime thriller, having directed a string of them throughout his career, although for the most part they tend to have each put a different spin on the standard cops and criminals setup that’s seen the genre become almost ubiquitous. Thief,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Thriller#British#Danish#The Channel 4#Swedish#House#Eagle Eye Drama
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Stone Producing New Crime Thriller Series For HBO Max

The rumors swirling around Emma Stone’s potential return as the Gwen Stacy to Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home have found themselves reduced to less than a whisper, but the actress and producer is keeping herself plenty busy, even if she isn’t set for a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

No Sudden Move, review: suave crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh claimed he was retiring from cinema in 2013. Likely story: his run of six films since then would be the envy of many a director. None are quite what you’d call premium Soderbergh; a couple were damp squibs. But there’s a relaxed pleasure in his dabbling across genres these days – a sense of making low-to-mid budget films for the heck of it, rather than because a burning need compels him back.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Trailer For the Animated Fantasy/Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT Featuring the Voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Oswalt

THE SPINE OF NIGHT will be In Theaters, On Demand and Digital – October 29, 2021. In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch. “Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Plays Ashland, Protects Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) slammed Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). At the time, Victoria claimed it was because Nick disrespected her wishes and poked around in Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past. However, the actress hinted that there could be another reason and Nick’s life could be in danger.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy