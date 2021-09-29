Park Rapids girls tennis team rolls to 7-0 win
Park Rapids improved to 3-1 against Section 8A girls tennis opponents with a convincing 7-0 victory over Parkers Prairie at the Depot Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Panthers dropped only four games in sweeping the singles matches with Natalie Harvey at No. 3 singles and Shailyn Hayes at No. 4 singles coasting to 6-0, 6-0 wins. Rachael Herman posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles while Morgan Koppelman rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
