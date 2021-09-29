How Milwaukee Black Journalist Richard G. Carter Overcame the Odds
Milwaukee native Richard G. (Dick) Carter is a pioneer among Black journalists. At 84, he calls himself a professional communicator because his writings have appeared in a vast variety of print news media, and he’s appeared on numerous national television and radio talk shows. We spoke not long ago about his long career in journalism and his take on current controversial issues. I found him to be articulate and outspoken, his many opinions formed from years of experience as a Black influencer who has lived through three generations of civil rights history.shepherdexpress.com
