Pitt Football Extends an Offer to Central Catholic 2022 RB Gannon Carothers
Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers hasn’t played the position of running back very long but he’s shown enough to earn the attention of the Pitt Panthers. On Tuesday evening, Carothers (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) received a call from Pitt, who informed him that he’d earned a PWO/offer from his hometown team, which was his first offer of any sort. Carothers is coming off any outstanding performance against North Allegheny, where he rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns.pittsburghsportsnow.com
Comments / 0