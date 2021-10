Cades Cove is known for being magical in itself, as one of the top-visited spots in the Great Smoky Mountains. The valley is known for its lush beauty, and it’s the go-to spot for wildlife viewers and bird watchers to seek a sighting. If you drive Cades Cove Loop Road, you’ll have access to some of the most beautiful scenery in the National Park, including a series of overhanging trees that form a natural tunnel along the roadway. If you’re looking to have your own storybook experience in Tennessee’s natural wonderland, then there’s only one place to go…

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO