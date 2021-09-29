CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Crime Thriller ‘Suspect’

A star-studded cast is coming together for a British adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish crime thriller Forhøret. Suspect (working title) will star James Nesbitt (Bloodlands), Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Ben Miller (Bridgerton), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Niamh Algar (Deceit), Antonia Thomas (Small Axe), and Imogen King (Clique).

Deadline

Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge & Chris Pang Board Adele Lim Comedy From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is helming for Lionsgate, in her feature debut, which is now in production. The trio will star opposite previously announced cast members Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. The film, intended for an R rating, will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging...
MOVIES
Telegraph

No Sudden Move, review: suave crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh claimed he was retiring from cinema in 2013. Likely story: his run of six films since then would be the envy of many a director. None are quite what you’d call premium Soderbergh; a couple were damp squibs. But there’s a relaxed pleasure in his dabbling across genres these days – a sense of making low-to-mid budget films for the heck of it, rather than because a burning need compels him back.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Cyrano’ trailer shows first footage of Best Actor contender Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage is a four-time Emmy Award winner, but the “Game of Thrones” star has perhaps his best role yet in “Cyrano.” The musical adaptation from Joe Wright reimagines the Edmond Rostand play with anachronistic original songs from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National and stars Dinklage as the title character.  “Dinklage’s work is simply sublime, a performance that could net his first actor nomination from the Academy Awards,” Variety awards expert Clayton Davis wrote after the film’s Telluride debut. “Dinklage has never really given a performance like this, and it’s absolutely the best work the very talented actor has done...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch. “Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES

