Boston, MA

Pfizer's COVID Pill Could Be ‘Game Changer,' Boston Doctor Says

By Mary Markos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and other drug companies are currently testing pills that could treat COVID-19 and perhaps prevent outbreaks before cases can spread. The drugmaker said Monday that it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected.

Katie Gill
8d ago

It does the exact same thing ivermectin does! It is an anti-viral. Just the same. Ugh! 😆😆😆

1111angel
7d ago

Finally talking about therapeutics !!!!!!!! The only way out of this pandemic. The vaccine is just part of the solution but not the cure. Covid is here to stay and should be treated as a disease and not Weaponized so that the Democrats can use it to control us.

