Whilst fans packing into stadiums has pushed the Women's Super League attendance record close to 40,000, the average Women's Super League attendance is around 1000. It might have been a while since fans were in grounds but the recent return of the Women's Super League has seen clubs welcome back supporters to grounds. There is often a lot of focus on maximum Women's Super League attendances, with clubs doing everything from giving away free tickets to playing back to back games to encourage fans to come and support their women's sides.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO