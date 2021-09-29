New World Review Bomb Underway On Steam

New World, the new MMO game from Amazon, has finally launched, and has rocketed towards the top of Steam. After some early tests and more than a year after it was originally due to launch, New World is now live on Steam, and seems to be off to a flying start. At time of writing, SteamDB states that more than 648,000 players are currently logged into the game. That makes New World the second most-played game on the platform right now, ahead of top-three stalwart Dota 2 and within sight of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - both of which are free-to-play games. It also makes New World the fifth most-played Steam game of all time according to SteamCharts, behind PUBG and Cyberpunk 2077, and ahead of Valheim.

