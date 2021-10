According to a prominent Xbox insider, Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios are working on not one, but two new Minecraft games, presumably of the spin-off nature, as it's unlikely Microsoft is about to pull the "Minecraft 2" trigger. The report comes the way of Jez Corden, who doesn't say much but notes the information comes from not just one trusted source, but at least two trusted sources, if not more. Unfortunately, Corden doesn't divulge many specifics, but he does suggest that Mojang has slyly teased these games in the past.

