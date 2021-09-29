CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11's New Paint App Is Here, Check It Out

By Dave LeClair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got our first look at Microsoft’s new Paint app in Windows 11 back in August, and now you can try it for yourself if you’re a Windows Insider on the Dev channel. If you don’t want to run the Windows 11 beta, you can check out some app screenshots.

The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Avoid Accidentally Sending Emails in Gmail on Android

One way to avoid accidentally sending emails in Gmail is to get Gmail to show a final confirmation box before your email is sent. Luckily, Gmail’s Android app offers this option, and we’ll show you how to use it. The way this works is that you enable an option in...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Paint for Windows 11 now rolling out in the Dev channel

Microsoft has been teasing the new Microsoft Paint for Windows with its new fluent design for some time, and today the updated software is reportedly rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel. The updated app features more rounded corners and appears to have all new icons, but...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders begin receiving the all-new Paint app

As we get closer to the public release of Microsoft's Windows 11, the company has begun rolling out the various redesigned and updated applications to its Insider channels. For example, a couple of days earlier, the new Photos app headed out to the Beta and Release Preview channels, and earlier today, the firm announced that its popular Paint app's revamped version has begun rolling out to Dev channel Insiders. Hence insiders who are currently flighting the Windows 11 Dev channel build should be on the lookout for the new Paint app on their systems.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Insider#Design#Stroke#Paint
xda-developers

The Your Phone app for Windows 11 is getting a new UI

During this week’s Surface event, Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2, the latest iteration of its dual-screen smartphone. While the device itself is packing some much-needed improvements – as we noted in our hands-on – Microsoft is also working to improve the experience for accessing your phone from your PC. This is done through the Your Phone app, and during the event we got a glimpse at a new UI for the app in Windows 11, which makes it more accessible.
CELL PHONES
Ghacks Technology News

First look at Windows 11's updated Paint application

Microsoft is working on updates for several of Window's native application. Paint is one of the applications, and the new version of the basic image editor is now being rolled out to devices that are on the Windows 11 Developer channel. Microsoft Paint has been the default image editor on...
SOFTWARE
