Renowned Philosophers Judith Butler and Cornel West Named The New School’s 2021–2022 Presidential Visiting Scholars
Scholarly explorations that span disciplines and challenge conventional thinking are hallmarks of The New School and reflect its commitment to inclusiveness and excellence. To enhance this intellectual discourse, the university has launched the Presidential Visiting Scholars program, which will bring thinkers of the highest standing to the university by special invitation to join the New School faculty for a short period of time.blogs.newschool.edu
