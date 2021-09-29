Ethiopia to award second telecoms licence in January
The Ethiopian government is calling for bids for its second full-service telecoms operating licence with a view to completing the process early next year. Regulatory body the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) published its Request For Proposals (RFP), slightly later than planned, on Wednesday. Would-be market entrants have until 20 December to submit their bids, with the licence due to be handed over to the winner in January.telecoms.com
