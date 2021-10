ADA/USD has been trading within a rather tranquil range since October and, as of this morning, the cryptocurrency was near the 2.140000 vicinity. Technical traders who have been watching Cardano and wondering why it has not been correlating to the vast moves made by its major counterpart Bitcoin have likely been scratching their heads the past week. However, in the blink of an eye the past hour, ADA/USD has suddenly spiked higher and is near the 2.310000 mark as of this writing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO