October 8, 2021 - The NFT-based project Dober City is releasing and opening its whitelist on the 8th of October for the presale taking place on October 16th, 11:00 pm UTC. Those who manage to secure a spot in the whitelist will be able to acquire one of the first 3000 coveted Dober City nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, not only for artistic value but also to participate in a play-to-earn crypto game under development. The public sale — available for everyone — will be open on October 17th, 11:00 pm UTC.

