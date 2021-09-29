CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Crime Thriller ‘Suspect’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 8 days ago

A star-studded cast is coming together for a British adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish crime thriller Forhøret. Suspect (working title) will star James Nesbitt (Bloodlands), Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Ben Miller (Bridgerton), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Niamh Algar (Deceit), Antonia Thomas (Small Axe), and Imogen King (Clique).

