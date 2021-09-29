CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite may be getting Monopoly cosmetics

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to decrypted files found in the game, Fortnite may be getting cosmetics based on the board game Monopoly. The set is simply called Monopoly Tokens and consists of eight back blings and costumes based on the board game’s iconic pieces: the dog, the cat, the top hat, the T-Rex, the race car, the battleship, the penguin, and the rubber duck. Surprisingly, the Monopoly man himself doesn’t appear to be included as a skin.

