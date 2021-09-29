Eugene R. Gordhamer

Eugene(Gene) Ronald Gordhamer died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Lakewood Health Care Center, Staples. He was 80 years old. He was born to the late Maurice and Elvera (Nelson) Gordhamer on Feb. 14, 1941, on the Gordhamer farm outside of Mora. Later that year, the family moved to Minneapolis. He began school there in 1946 as a kindergartner at Cooper School. In the spring of 1948, the family moved to Ann Lake near Ogilvie, where he entered rural Spring Brook School as a first grader. Growing up on the lake, he trapped, fished and gathered wild rice. As he grew older, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in northern Minnesota and Canada.