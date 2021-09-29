CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Eugene R. Gordhamer

Kanabec County Times Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene(Gene) Ronald Gordhamer died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Lakewood Health Care Center, Staples. He was 80 years old. He was born to the late Maurice and Elvera (Nelson) Gordhamer on Feb. 14, 1941, on the Gordhamer farm outside of Mora. Later that year, the family moved to Minneapolis. He began school there in 1946 as a kindergartner at Cooper School. In the spring of 1948, the family moved to Ann Lake near Ogilvie, where he entered rural Spring Brook School as a first grader. Growing up on the lake, he trapped, fished and gathered wild rice. As he grew older, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in northern Minnesota and Canada.

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ecrecord.com

Eugene Gefroh

Eugene Gefroh, 83, of Hague, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Oct. 4 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Burial was at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Hague. A live-stream of Eugene’s funeral Service is available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page and dahlstromfuneralservice.com […]
HAGUE, ND
WSJM

Jerry Eugene Boone

Jerry Eugene Boone, 69, of Cassopolis, Michigan passed away on September 9, 2021 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Thursday, September 23, 2021 3:48 PM.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Journal Tribune

Bobby Eugene Arnold

Bobby Eugene Arnold, 71, passed away in Wichita, KS on September 29, 2021. He was born May 22, 1950 in Blackwell, OK to Merle and Joan (Anderson) Arnold. He grew up in the Braman area and graduated from Braman High School in 1969. He enjoyed playing football, throwing shot-put and discus, racing cars, and generally causing trouble with many of his lifelong friends.
BLACKWELL, OK
KMZU

Lester Eugene Luehrs

Lester Eugene Luehrs, 81, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 806 S. Bus. Hwy 13, Lexington, MO, 64067. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or the Margaret Gray Center. Memories of Lester and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
LEXINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Southern Standard

Donald Eugene Freeze, 73

Donald Eugene Freeze, 73, a Morrison resident and Warren County native, was born March 23, 1948 and died Sept. 28 at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a sudden illness. He was a retired maintenance worker for Carrier Corporation, a United States Army veteran of Vietnam, and the son...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
koxe.com

Mason Ridge Amason, 17

Mason Ridge Amason was called home to the Lord on September 30, 2021 at the tender age of 17. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 2004. He is preceded in death by many loving family members belonging to the genealogy of Joe Thomas Amason and wife Polly (Thomas) Amason as well as genealogy of Samuel Franklin Gladden and wife Lois (Stough) Gladden on his maternal side; an anonymous donor via the California Cryobank was used to conceive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
blountcountian.com

Robert ‘Bob’ Eugene Whittington

ROBERT ‘BOB’ EUGENE WHITTINGTON, 73, Oneonta, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent’s East Hospital. Bob was a Vietnam veteran. He was a family man; he enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandkids, and going to their games. Other hobbies were grilling out, going to the lake and the beach, and watching Hallmark movies. Preceding him […]
ONEONTA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy