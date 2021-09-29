Cindy A. Larson

Cindy A. (Hughley Weaver) Larson, of Isle, formerly of Mora, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis. She was 64 years old. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mora with Pastor Mike Rue officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.