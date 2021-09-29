CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Big Reds use dominating first half to defeat homestanding Indian Creek

By Admin
bellaireathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Reds traveled to Wintersville Friday and raced to a 27-0 halftime lead and returned south on Route 7 with a 41-19 victory in hand. The Reds offense went three-and-out on their first drive but used a 57-yard punt by Jake Heatherington to pin the Redskins on their own six-yard line. On their first offensive play, Redskins QB Eli Powell mishandled a handoff and Jaiden Kesterson recovered it setting the offense up first-and-goal from the three-yard line. On third-and-goal from the four-yard line, Heatherington scrambled to his right and found Colt Sechrest across the field in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. The PAT was blocked and the lead was 6-0. It took the Reds just over a minute to add to their lead and the defense was to thank for the score as Ray Ray Pettigrew stepped in front of a Eli Powell pass at the 34-yard line and raced untouched for the interception return for a touchdown. The Lucas Littell PAT made the score 13-0.

bellaireathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Ray#Redskins#American Football#The Big Reds#The Lucas Littell Pat
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
Port Arthur News

Nederland celebrates homecoming, uses big second half against Santa Fe to stay unbeaten

NEDERLAND — Despite a slow start, the Nederland Bulldogs remain unbeaten on the season following a 31-0 victory over Santa Fe at Bulldog Stadium Friday. Penalties doomed the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 in District 12-5A Division II) in the first quarter, but Nederland got on the board first with a 48-yard strike from quarterback Luke Broussard to receiver Preston Deserrano.
NEDERLAND, TX
Yardbarker

Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey blames 'TNF' for hamstring injury?

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered an injured hamstring in the win over the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said earlier today he was "hopeful" his RB1 could be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the 1-3 Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Lions' first-half observations: Red-zone turnovers devastating vs. Bears

Justin Fields' first-career start against the Browns last week gave some the idea that the Lions would be able to take advantage of the young quarterback on this Sunday. Fields — who finished 6-for-20 with 68 passing yards and nine sacks against Cleveland — was hardly a focal point of the offense on Chicago's opening drive, and it made every bit of difference in opening up the entire offense.
NFL
accesswdun.com

Football: Bluff uses big 2nd half to rout Gilmer

ELLIJAY — Jayquan Smith ran for 255 yards and scored four times to lead Cherokee Bluff to a 40-6 win over Gilmer on Friday in both teams’ Region 7-3A openers. But the game was very much in doubt as the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A) were held to just a pair of Smith touchdown runs of 54 and 20 yards for a slim 13-6 halftime lead.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated uses big first half to fuel 49-3 win over Lamar Consolidated

ROSENBERG — Everything that could go right for the A&M Consolidated football team did in the opening two quarters Saturday night, and the Tigers used their stellar first half to fuel a 49-3 victory over Lamar Consolidated in their District 10-5A Division II opener at Traylor Stadium. A&M Consol opened...
ROSENBERG, TX
Telegraph

Jersey, Mascoutah go toe-to-toe in first half, then Indians roll

JERSEYVILLE — When your team scores on its first three possessions, and has a running back with 138 yards rushing and you have an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, things most likely went your way. Not if Mascoutah is the opponent. The Jersey Panthers had all those, but saw...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
kentuckytoday.com

Cards dominate first half, then hang on for 31-23 win over Noles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's offense did its work in the first half, then turned things over to the defense and the result was a 31-23 victory over Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahasse, Fla. that broke the Cardinals' six-game road losing streak. After jumping to a 31-7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Salina Journal

Salina Central rides big first half to 42-24 road victory at Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — Salina Central's nearly flawless first half was worth celebrating. The second half was a stark reminder for the Mustangs what can happen when they take their foot off the gas. Fortunately for Central, that reminder was nothing more than a bump in the road and a cautionary...
SALINA, KS
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals use dominant second half to beat up on Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19

The second half was what we expected for the full game, and let’s be honest, it was refreshing to see the Arizona Cardinals bully the Jacksonville Jaguars. We just kind of wish the timing was reversed. No matter, the Arizona Cardinals move to 3-0 after a blistering second half performance...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy