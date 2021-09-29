Varney: Bernie Sanders is holding the country hostage

Anyone remotely interested in American politics has heard of “the deficit” at least once. The deficit is how much the United States government’s annual expenses minus its revenue. Conservatives treat it as an ever-present threat, with every bit of spending bringing the nation closer to their imagined annihilation. But, in reality, many economists seem to agree that the deficit isn’t the biggest issue facing America, with the United States having other financial liabilities that could be an even bigger threat. So, if the deficit doesn’t show any serious risk of harming the United States, why do Republicans seem to care about it so much, and why do they only seem to talk about it when they’re not the ones in power? Well, that’s because Republicans don’t actually care about the deficit; it’s just another talking point they use to stop the government from getting anything done that doesn’t help them or the corporations that fill their pockets.

