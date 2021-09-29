CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Varney: Bernie Sanders is holding the country hostage

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued the socialists that hold power in today’s U.S. government represent a "looming disaster." STUART VARNEY: No wonder the president canceled today's trip to Chicago. He's got to stay in the White House to save his presidency! Yes, it’s as serious as that. He's in deep trouble.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Joe Manchin says Bernie Sanders wants 'entitlement society' as West Virginia lawmaker holds up popular Democratic spending bill

Sens. Manchin and Sanders traded barbs on Wednesday around the Democrats' social spending bill. Sanders accused Sens. Manchin and Sinema of "sabotage" on Wednesday. Manchin and Sinema are the only Senate Democrats in opposition to the $3.5 trillion package. Sen. Joe Manchin fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Varney
Person
Bernie Sanders
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social-spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong." Sen. Bernie Sanders...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

War of words heats up between Sanders, Senate moderates in budget fight

Dueling press conferences from Sens. Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders this week indicate that congressional Democrats’ moderate and progressive wings are still far apart when it comes to a budget deal. Speaking briefly to reporters Wednesday morning, Manchin said he supported funding programs to help children and older Americans in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Hostage#Fox Business#Varney Co#The White House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Bernie Sanders Thinks 48 Senators Make a Majority

There are 100 members of the United States Senate. Unlike in the House, where a simple majority rules everything, the math can get a little complicated in the Senate. There's that pesky cloture rule that effectively means you need 60 votes to avoid a filibuster for a lot of things. Other times, a mere 50–50 tie is good enough—as long as you've got the vice president on your side to cast the tie-breaking vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Sanders, exasperated with Manchin’s demands, presses senator for specifics on Biden’s domestic agenda

For some time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has refused to discuss at length Sen. Joe Manchin III’s demands relating to President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package, appearing visibly annoyed as reporters peppered him with questions about the moderate Democratic senator’s conditions. On Wednesday, the gloves came off. Sanders,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders’s curious talking point on Manchin and Sinema

When it comes to the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that continues to beguile Senate Democrats, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has suddenly emerged in a bad-cop role. As others dance more gently around appealing to the two moderate holdouts, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Sanders has begun targeting them more directly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Daily

How Republicans use the deficit to hold our country hostage

Anyone remotely interested in American politics has heard of “the deficit” at least once. The deficit is how much the United States government’s annual expenses minus its revenue. Conservatives treat it as an ever-present threat, with every bit of spending bringing the nation closer to their imagined annihilation. But, in reality, many economists seem to agree that the deficit isn’t the biggest issue facing America, with the United States having other financial liabilities that could be an even bigger threat. So, if the deficit doesn’t show any serious risk of harming the United States, why do Republicans seem to care about it so much, and why do they only seem to talk about it when they’re not the ones in power? Well, that’s because Republicans don’t actually care about the deficit; it’s just another talking point they use to stop the government from getting anything done that doesn’t help them or the corporations that fill their pockets.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy