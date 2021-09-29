CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict of interest claim follows Navy employee taking job with bidder

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It’s an old issue: Conflict of interest in the awarding of contracts. In one recent protest, a Navy employee involved in developing specifications ended up in a job with one of the bidders. For how the case turned out, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joe Petrillo.

