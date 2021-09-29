NYFF Review: Saul Williams Burns a Vibrant Hole Into the Future with Neptune Frost
With his directorial debut, poet-musician-actor Saul Williams has no desire to hold back. Neptune Frost, a technology-focused musical set in Rwanda co-directed with Anisia Uzeyman, sees Williams put all of his previous artistic efforts into an unfocused, wholly singular work, one with splashy producers like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ezra Miller. Following the intense, dream-induced connection of a coltan miner, Matalusa (Bertrand “Kaya Free” Ninteretse), and intersex, on-the-run hacker Neptune (both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo), Neptune Frost has ideas to spare, pursuing all in the form an anti-capitalist, pro-connectivity movement.thefilmstage.com
