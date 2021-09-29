NYFF Review: Saul Williams Burns a Vibrant Hole Into the Future with Neptune Frost

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered at the New York Film Festival with little fanfare—a morning screening, a press conference with COVID-induced microphone restrictions, a packed theater of weary-eyed critics. This mood characterizes the film itself, an aesthetically gorgeous update on one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays that sticks to the source material like the conjoined twin of your battered-up copy from ninth grade English class. Macbeth is a perfect example of the craft of film, one that will be shown both to high schoolers seeking to access the text and to film students desperate to imitate its nuances of light. But just as the film is drained of color to more artfully situate the shots onscreen, so too are moments drained of energy, verve, or conviction. Despite great performances from a stoic and steady Denzel Washington and a clear-eyed Frances McDormand fulfilling the role she has coveted since she was fourteen, Macbeth is at times as one-dimensional as the scrims that fill its frames.

