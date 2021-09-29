CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYFF Review: Saul Williams Burns a Vibrant Hole Into the Future with Neptune Frost

By Michael Frank
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his directorial debut, poet-musician-actor Saul Williams has no desire to hold back. Neptune Frost, a technology-focused musical set in Rwanda co-directed with Anisia Uzeyman, sees Williams put all of his previous artistic efforts into an unfocused, wholly singular work, one with splashy producers like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ezra Miller. Following the intense, dream-induced connection of a coltan miner, Matalusa (Bertrand “Kaya Free” Ninteretse), and intersex, on-the-run hacker Neptune (both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo), Neptune Frost has ideas to spare, pursuing all in the form an anti-capitalist, pro-connectivity movement.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
awardswatch.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ NYFF review: A beautiful film, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing [Grade: B]

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth premiered at the New York Film Festival with little fanfare—a morning screening, a press conference with COVID-induced microphone restrictions, a packed theater of weary-eyed critics. This mood characterizes the film itself, an aesthetically gorgeous update on one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays that sticks to the source material like the conjoined twin of your battered-up copy from ninth grade English class. Macbeth is a perfect example of the craft of film, one that will be shown both to high schoolers seeking to access the text and to film students desperate to imitate its nuances of light. But just as the film is drained of color to more artfully situate the shots onscreen, so too are moments drained of energy, verve, or conviction. Despite great performances from a stoic and steady Denzel Washington and a clear-eyed Frances McDormand fulfilling the role she has coveted since she was fourteen, Macbeth is at times as one-dimensional as the scrims that fill its frames.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Fiercely-Acted Thriller

The first image in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is of three ravens hovering through foggy and filthy air. Their altitude suggests the camera craning its neck, peering up at the foreboding winged figures circling through the white sky. Or is it really looking down upon them? Moments later, the clouds dissipate to reveal the charred ground beneath, a bird’s-eye view of disorienting perspective. Indeed, like these flying prophets incant the Scottish play’s opening meters, fair is foul, and foul is fair—and within the cloistered halls and barren walls of this lean, stripped-down, resonant adaptation, everything eventually reveals its two-sided nature, its light and its dark.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Tsugua Diaries’: Miguel Gomes & Maureen Fazendeiro Deconstruct Filmmaking In A Meta-Arthouse ‘Tenet’ [NYFF Review]

Unfolding like an arthouse version of that joke about what you get when you play a country song backward (you wife, your truck, and your dog come back), Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro’s “The Tsugua Diaries” chronicles a fictional 2020 film shoot abandoned due to a COVID protocol breach, in a backward-running narrative. An opening title card reads “Day 22,” and, eventually, a sequence at a time, “The Tsugua Diaries” rewinds to Day 1, the film-within-the-film gets its sound guy back, gets its permits back, and its shared sense of artistic purpose returns…
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Futura Cannot Escape the Past

Teenagers think about the future without hesitation. They worry about what jobs they’ll get, where they’ll go to school, who they will marry, who they might sleep with, and how they will make the money needed to live a comfortable life. In Futura, the documentary from Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden), Francesco Munzi (Black Souls), and Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro), those worries become talking points, a central thesis of Italian teens without a filter. These three established directors cannot move past the general shrug of teenagehood, though, making a film that remains interesting only for its initial stretch, so long as the teens stay provocative.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
awardswatch.com

NYFF Review: Not everything is black and white in ‘Passing,’ the feature directorial debut of Rebecca Hall [Grade: B-]

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s debut film as a writer-director, is a studied adaptation of Nellallitea “Nella” Larsen’s eponymous 1929 novel set in Harlem, New York. The story is spare—two biracial childhood friends, Irene and Clare, who have not seen each other in over a decade, meet by chance and renew their relationship. While Irene is content with her family, her husband Brian and their two sons, Clare is “passing,” married to a white man who believes his wife is white. Like the novel, Hall’s narrative unfolds from Irene’s point-of-view.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

NYFF Review: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Is An Adaptation Fit To Hold the Weight of A Heavy Crown

William Shakespeare’s 1606 stage play, Macbeth, has been one of his works that have transcended time. The themes of power, the lengths one will go to get it, supernatural forces, and the anxieties prophetic words may cause – it’s many themes that can apply to a modern medium. Although adapted for the big screen, director Rob Cohen is mindful of the small stage. The Shakespearean verses have been left untouched, where the pacing of the film and the immensely talented cast can bend them not to overwhelm the audience. The talented production designer Stefan Dechant and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel work together to create an atmosphere that you will marvel at for its beauty and emphasize tragedy in every sense of the word.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Neptune Frost’ Review: Kaleidoscopic Afrofuturist Musical Is a Beautiful Mess

If the noblest aim of the artist is to become a vessel for divine connection to creative source, then Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman are truly touched. The sheer amount of hypnotic imagery and music on display in “Neptune Frost,” the film chapter in the multifaceted project “MartyrLoserKing” which includes three albums and a graphic novel, is.
MOVIES
newcity.com

Apocalyptic Malaise: A Review of Stephen Williams at 65Grand

Strange geometries inhabit the blistering spaces that materialize from painter Stephen Williams’ brush. At once vaporous and concrete, these allusive forms rise, fall and float in a world parched by the omnipresent light of caustic reds and alkaline yellows. Despite the ultramarine blue and steel grays’ promised respite, in this show, an air of apocalyptic malaise abounds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Williams
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Guardian

John and the Hole review – stake-free arthouse ordeal movie that keeps digging

Spanish artist and film-maker Pascual Sisto made his directing debut with this movie, written for the screen by Nicolás Giacobone, known for his script collaborations with Alejandro González Iñárritu: it was selected for the First Features section of the Covid-cancelled 2020 Cannes film festival. John and the Hole is well enough photographed and acted, but is really an oppressive and exasperatingly pointless piece of work, without consistency or the courage of its realist convictions.
TENNIS
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: C’mon C’mon is an Affecting Drama of Genuine Kindness and Comfort

Mike Mills could be described as a graphic designer. Or a musician. Or a music-video director. He’s a frequent collaborator of The National, directing a short film that accompanied their latest album of the same name, I Am Easy to Find. He often talks of these passions just as much as his films. In the last 16 years, Mills has directed only four feature-length narrative projects, along with the documentary Does Your Soul Have A Cold? in 2007. Any announcement of an upcoming project excites a subset of independent film fans hoping for another chance to be filled with radiating warmth. His films lack urgency, in a good way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Outside Noise is a Lo-Fi Independent Meditation

Ted Fendt’s Outside Noise is largely noiseless. Without background music, following the lives of three women traveling back and forth between Vienna and Berlin, Fendt’s low-low-budget film echoes the noise around them—a car horn here, birds chirping there, distant conversations from others that provide some sense of shelter for our own chats with others. It would be inaccurate to call it a comedy or a drama or any other genre; it just exists.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Cyrano Trailer: Joe Wright, The National, and Peter Dinklage Team for Musical Adaptation

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Hong Sangsoo, Zack Snyder, and Edgar Wright aren’t the only directors with two films arriving this year. Joe Wright, whose delayed drama The Woman in the Window finally dropped on Netflix this past summer, shot a new film during the pandemic and it’s now arriving at the tail end of 2021. Cyrano, an adaptation of the stage musical by Erica Schmidt (which itself was based on the classic 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac), stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, and Bashir Salahuddin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyff#Into The Future#Nyff Review#The Authority#Uzeyman
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Haruhara-san’s Recorder is Compelling in Theory, But Not Execution

The concept behind Kyoshi Sugita’s Haruhara-san’s Recorder is resembling the structure of the Naoko Higashi poem on which it’s based. Said poem, a tanka, is in 5-7-7-5-5 structure and consists of ideas that are stopped mid-stride to switch to a different perspective. It certainly gives the movie an interesting theory to focus its formal experiments on, but this idea and its inventiveness, beyond concept, don’t really add up to an engaging or interesting project. The fact of the matter is that Sugita’s film offers little to grasp; perhaps this is by design, but it doesn’t result in a very memorable experience.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for Joshua Bonnetta’s The Two Sights Takes a Hypnotic Trip to the Outer Hebrides

Following screenings at the Berlin International Film Festival, Art of the Real, Cinéma du Réel, and more, Cinema Guild will release Joshua Bonnetta’s hypnotic, transportive new feature The Two Sights this month. Ahead of an October 22 opening at New York’s Anthology Film Archives, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s Lost Landmark Chameleon Street

One of the great restorations of recent years, premiering in the 59th New York Film Festival’s Revivals section, is Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Chameleon Street. Originally debuting at the 1990 edition of the Park City festival, the film is both an enormously entertaining con man film and illuminating study of race. Following a con man from Detroit as he alters identities in an attempt to penetrate different pockets of American life that can be out of reach in a classist system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefilmstage.com

NYC Weekend Watch: The Brood, Mia Hansen-Løve, Red Desert & More

After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place. Metrograph. “We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
thefilmstage.com

A Lost Iranian Classic is Marvelously Restored in New Trailer for Chess of the Wind

It’s a story deserving its own film: Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Reza Aslani’s Chess of the Wind had three public screenings, likely recognized as the remarkable blend of mood piece, thriller, and social study it is. But a revolution comes in and, contra those implications, bans it. It is lost for decades. Then Aslani’s children find the original negative—in a junk shop, hardly the domain of masterworks. Cue Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project, a Janus acquisition, and impending Criterion release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
awardswatch.com

NYFF Review: Engrossing ‘Prism’ doc examines how photographic technologies favor white skin, questions the “neutral camera” [Grade: A]

Eléonore Yameogo, An van Dienderen, Rosine Mbakam’s Prism may spark an entirely new conversation about racial bias in filmmaking, namely the “problem” of calibrating non-white skin tones. Screening in the “Currents” or avant-garde section of the 59th New York Film Festival, the documentary defines the issue from the unique perspectives...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Tale of King Crab’: Film Review | NYFF 2021

A group of elderly Italian hunters gather in a pub to tell each other folktales at the beginning of Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’ cinematic fable. “This is the story of Luciano. It’s a dark tale,” one of them announces forebodingly. So you can’t say the film hasn’t given you fair warning.
MOVIES
bostonhassle.com

NYFF REVIEW: Vortex (2021) dir. Gaspar Noé

Pressed to think of a filmmaker capable of directing a subdued, melancholy study on the harrowing effects of old age, one would be forgiven for not immediately thinking of Gaspar Noé. Noé is, of course, one of the preeminent enfants terribles of the New French Extremity, infamous for such in-your-face shockers as Irreversible and Enter the Void. His last film released stateside, 2019’s Climax, was perhaps a bit more palatable to mainstream audiences (thanks largely to a handful of dazzlingly choreographed dance sequences), but it was still a breathlessly snotty orgy of sex, drugs, and very bad behavior. Love him or hate him, few working directors have as shrewd an eye for feel-bad cinema.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy